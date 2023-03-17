When was the last World Cup that Carlos Vela played with the Mexican team?

With the arrival of Diego Cocca To the technical direction of the Mexican team, the Argentine coach stated that no one has the door closed to be summoned to the Aztec team and for that reason he has been linked again to Carlos candle with the tricolor
the striker of Los Angeles FC He has not been part of the Mexican team since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in that World Cup he started all four games and the matchup in the round of 16 against Brazil was the last game he played wearing the tricolor jersey.
After almost eleven years as a national team, the 2018 World Cup in Russia was the last participation of Carlos candle with the Tricolor and since then he has not represented the country for more than four years, since he was not part of the process of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino by stating that his stage ended and that it was time for young people.
World champion with Mexico in the Under-17 category in Peru 2005 and at an absolute level he played 72 games with the green house where he was able to score 19 goals.
Currently, at the age of 34, he is playing his sixth season with the Los Angeles team in the North American championship where he has played 143 games, scored 88 goals and given 44 assists. In addition, he was already able to be Major League Soccer champion in the 2022 season and two Supporters Shield in the 2019 and 2022 campaign.