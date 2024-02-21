Where and at what time can you see Premio Lo Nuestro 2024?

MIAMI.- The celebration of the 36th edition of Lo Nuestro Award , the event that honors the Latin artists with the longest career in the country, which this year has as its motto “The Power of Ours.” The ceremony will begin at 7:00 pm/6c with the carpet and pre-show Night of Stars.

Hour:

The celebration will begin with the pre-Show Night of Stars at 7:00 pm/6c.

The awards ceremony will begin at 8:00 pm/7c

Place: Kaseya Center, Miami.

Where to see the award?

Premio Lo Nuestro will be broadcast live on Univision and Galavisión in the United States. Through the free plan and Premium level of ViX in the USA, Mexico and the rest of the Latin American countries.

Who are the drivers??

The actress Anglica Vale, the presenter Clarissa Molina and the Mexican Galilea Montijo will be in charge of hosting the event.

Which artists will perform?

ngela Aguilar, Anitta, Banda MS, Chayanne, Carn Len, Camilo, Don Omar, Evaluna, Emilia, Eladio Carrin, Gente de Zona, Gloria Trevi, Grupo Frontera, Illegales, Kane Brown, Maluma, Natti Natasha, Olga Tan, Pepe Aguilar , Tini, Wisin, Yandel and Yuridia.

Special recognitions

The Mexican singer and songwriter Ana Brbara will be honored with the Lo Nuestro Award for Lifetime Achievement, in recognition of her career; Reggaeton legend Don Omar will receive the Global Cone award for being a leader and inspiration within the urban movement; and “La Mujer De Fuego” Olga Tan will be honored with the Lo Nuestro Award for Excellence, as a distinction to her career and contribution to Latin music.

Who are the main nominees?

Leading the list of nominations is the Colombian Maluma, with 14 mentions; followed by regional Mexican music stars Peso Pluma and Grupo Frontera, with 13 and 10 awards, respectively. Feid and Karol G earned nine nominations each.