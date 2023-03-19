Where is Norma Lizbeth’s assailant and how long she could be held

(Twitter @FernandoCruzFr7)

Azahara Aylin “N”alleged aggressor of Norma Lizbethwas arrested at dawn on Saturday, March 18, 2023 as part of the fulfillment of an arrest warrant by the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM).

In the early hours of this Saturday, March 18, 2023, an arrest warrant was served against the teenager who allegedly hit Norma Lizbeth Ramos in the municipality of Teotihuacan last February 21.

The minor was transferred to the Quinta del Bosque Detention Center, where she was placed at the disposal of a Control Judge to define her legal situation.

Norma Lizbeth, 14 years old and a third grade student at Secondary School 518 Annex to the Normal School in Teotihuacán, State of Mexico, passed away on March 13 of 2023 for the head trauma product of blows inflicted by the alleged aggressor.

Azahara Aylin “N” was already linked to process and is accused of qualified homicide. The case went viral due to the videos circulating on social networks where Azahara Aylin “N” can be seen hitting the young Norma Lizbeth on the head, while her schoolmates record and encourage the aggressor to continue hitting her.

The Fifth of the Forest, where Azahara “N” is located, is a reintegration and rehabilitation facility for minors, specifically adolescents who have committed a crime in the State of Mexico (Edomex). It only has a 5% recidivism.

Five years is the limit that a minor can spend within the Quinta del Bosque. Adolescents who have committed crimes related to robberies, homicides, kidnappings, organized crime, rapes, etc.

The law does not allow the inhabitants of the Internment Center are transferred to adult prisons, since inmates who reach the age of majority within the facilities remain there until they complete their sentence.

The authorities of the State of Mexico arrested Norma Lizbeth's partner and her mother

Upon arrival at Quinta del Bosque, inmates are subjected to psychological, clinical and academic studies, in order to provide them with the necessary tools for their correct reintegration into society in the future.

Many of the inmates enter with drug or alcohol addiction problems, which is also treated within the facilities. Likewise, the Quinta del Bosque It has activity programs, middle school and high school -whose certificate is valid once they leave, in addition to the fact that while they are there they have obligations such as cleaning.

In the same way, the center has workshops that allow the recreational activities of the inmates, such as the carpentry workshop, pastry shop, sewing workshop and one where they live together. with dogs to generate bonds that help them in their rehabilitation.

The young woman was buried on the afternoon of March 15, 2023.

Likewise, the Quinta del Bosque has a special area for women, with the necessary facilities for them. The center is certified by the Corrections Association of America.

If the defendant is found responsible for the intervention of qualified homicide, Azahara Aylin “N” could pass inside the center until 5 yearsthis due to his condition as a minor, according to the National Law of the Comprehensive Justice System for Adolescents.

The legal situation of Azahara Aylin “N” is expected to be resolved in the coming weeks. Relatives of the victim have told the media that Norma Lizbeth suffered from bullyingthat the school principal knew about it and that never did anything about it.