Where near a VPN? TunnelBear is on sale at 67%! | Tom’s Hardware

Le notizie relative alle migliori promozioni del mercato continue also in this fine summer, dato che ci sono delle opportunity da non lasciarsi sfuggire. In this article, infatti, I saw a new and interesting development, dedicated to the VPN service sviluppato da TunnelBearnow available with fine sconti at 67%.

This initiative consents, infatti, to accede to the service offered by TunnelBearwith a tagliato price of a consideratevole amount, based on the durata dell’abbonamento. Il piano mensile comes proposed at 9.99 dollarsossia 9,37 euro circa, between sottoscrivendo quello annual price rises to 4.16 dollars or 3.90 euro, thanks to a taglio of 58%. Il servizio della durata di tres annionce, there is a monthly cost of 3.33 dollarsthat if translated in 3.12 euro around, in front of one discount of 67%.

TunnelBear VPN offers all of you and your subscribers a state-of-the-art protection system, and also consents to I will considerably increase privacy online, with so many functionalities at your disposal. Tra le sue caratteristiche troviamo the leg compatibility with i maggiori sistemi operativi Its market is present, including iOS, Android, macOS and Windows, with limited support for Linux.

Insomma, we are talking about di un’offerta da non lasciarsi sfuggire, that I saw give the possibility of sottoscrivere three years of TunnelBear services, with a discount of 67%. Naturally, I saw rimandiamo alla pagina della promozione, al next hintcosicché possiate conoscere tutte le specifiche del prodotto ei piani a disposizione.

