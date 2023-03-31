Where to buy the best Easter eggs and bagels in Buenos Aires: the definitive list

The ancient civilizations considered the chicken egg as a symbol of fertility and, therefore, it was given as a gift after a period of bad harvests to attract good luck. Over time, the custom mutated and with cocoa in full expansion, the master chocolatiers They took over and began to make them decorated and filled with surprises.

With the Easter thread something similar happened. The tradition is related to the pagan festivities of antiquity, where round cakes with figs, dates and honey were made to offer to Mother Earth for her generosity. Some time later, he began to prepare with his popular ring shape that represents continuity and union and each country has its version.: Mona de Pascuas (Spain), Kulich (Russia), Ostertorte (Germany), Colomba (Italy), Pan de Pascua (Chile), Roscón Pascual (Mexico) or our Traditional Easter bagelcovered with pastry cream, candied fruit and granulated sugar are some examples.

In some places, it is customary to lay eggs as a symbol of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The best Easter eggs, chocolates and bagels

Huevos de masa bomba de Choux Eclairs Shop

This place specializes in sweet choux pastry

This little place hidden in a cut of Palermo specializes in sweets with choux pastry, a very old type of French dough, which dates back to the Catherine de Medici era, around the mid-1500s and is used, for example, to make the famous profiteroles. At Choux Eclairs Boutique for these Easter there will be Choux Eggs that come beautifully decorated in a box of 4, triple chocolate; pastry and almond praline; white chocolate and lemon and chocolate and marshmallow. There is also an Easter bagel filled with Belgian chocolate and hazelnut or lemon praliné, white chocolate and red berries. Juncal 4680, CABA.

Cakes in Shell de Moshu

Moshu created four versions of Easter eggs made from Belgian chocolate

Moshu was inspired by his favorite cakes to create four versions of Easter eggs made with Belgian chocolate, such as the Red Velvet Half Egg (half a red white chocolate egg, filled with Red Velvet Layer and cream cheese vanilla frosting); the Half Egg Chocolate Marquise (half a milk chocolate egg filled with moist chocolate, dulce de leche, whipped cream and Italian meringue); the Cheesecake Half Egg (half a white chocolate egg filled with New York Cheesecake Cream, red berries, vanilla sablée and cream cheese vanilla frosting) and the Oreo Cheesecake Half Egg (half a white chocolate egg filled with dulce de leche New York Cheesecake Cream , Oreo cookies and dulce de leche cheese frosting).

The eggs are 180 grams, have a value of $2.050 and will be available until April 8 via WhatsApp at 15-4407-7125. Molds 3802 and Guatemala 4570, CABA.

Rosca with citrus touches at Molina Bakery

It comes decorated with fresh fruits and painted with a syrup bath to give it moisture.

Here, different varieties of citrus are used to give aroma to the traditional Easter bagel that is filled with a classic vanilla pastry cream.. It is decorated with fresh fruits and painted with a syrup bath to give it moisture. Molina 1235, Slaughterhouses; Honorio Pueyrredón 663, Cid Campeador and Agüero 2293, Recoleta, are some of the 17 locations in CABA and GBA.

French thread in COCU

At COCU, they make a French Easter bagel filled with pastry cream

French Easter bagel made from a soft brioche dough filled with pastry cream infused with vanilla bean and decorated with sliced ​​almonds and powdered sugar. “We prepare it only with the egg yolk and add the butter, but very cold! We put it together without a mold, forming a crown and when it cooks, the center shrinks. We place the powdered sugar over the entire surface, protecting the center with a little glass,” explains Morgan Chauvel, master baker and founder of COCU. Malabia 1510, CABA.

Limited editions at Mada Patisserie

Mada Patisserie presents for Easter two Easter bagels made with choux dough

Juliana Herrera Dappe’s boutique pastry shop presents artisan products to enjoy with the family during Holy Week such as two Easter donuts made with choux dough. The first with pastry cream and the second, filled with chocolate, Nutella and almond praline. They are 10 portions and both cost $8.500. Orders will be taken until Wednesday, April 5 by WhatsApp at (011) 6860-8949. February 3, 1064, CABA.

Fantasy threads in Malcriado

All the threads are made with brioche dough

Those who do not believe in orthodoxies or purisms, throughout the month of April will be able to try the five varieties of bagels that Malcriado will prepare in Parque Leloir ($3,650 for 750 gr). All are made with brioche dough but they will come in five original presentations: Nutella, Marroc and dulce de leche; forest fruits and blueberries; passion fruit; pistachio and coconut, and pastry cream, chocolate and walnut. Martín Fierro 3249, Parque Leloir. Martin Fierro 3294, Ituzaingó, BsAs.

Tradition in Argentina

La Argentina is a bakery that maintains its family roots

As Martín De Vit, technical adviser to Puratos, a Belgian multinational company that provides the raw material from Argentina, says, “the Easter bagel is much more than a sweet bread, it is a tradition and has been passed down from generation to generation. Family and friends gather around the table to enjoy it, along with the mate.” For this reason, in its nine locations, La Argentina, a bakery that maintains its family roots, offers the traditional and perfect Easter bagel that we all know and celebrate Av. Crámer 1891 and Av. del Libertador 6481, CABA, among others.