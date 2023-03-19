Where to see “Swarm”, the horror series with Billie Eilish?

One of the series that has been giving a lot to talk about It is in which the singer Billie Eilish appears, because with a bet of terror “Swarm”, “Swarm, murderous obsession”, is the sensation of the moment.

It is highlighted that the series has positioned itself to be one of the best thanks to its criticism of fanaticism, as well as for the celebrity series found in its cast.

It should be noted that “Swarm” follows Dre, a young woman who is obsessed with a female pop star that leads her on an unexpected journey across the United States while everything takes a very sinister turn.

They have announced that the series premiered on March 17 with all its episodes available (there are seven in total) and you can watch it on Prime Video, but remember that if you have Amazon Prime for your purchases and shipping, you automatically have access to the Prime Video catalogue.

We remind you that this series was created by the actor, writer, singer and director Dolad Glover, who was previously busy with the multi-award winning series “Atlanta”, which he created, starred in and occasionally directed.

The story is also developed by Janine Nabers, who was one of the producers of the HBO series “Watchmen” and has Malia Obama (you guess right, daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama), as one of the writers of the series.

Celebrities are part of the cast

Dre, the series’ protagonist, is played by actress Dominique Fishback, whom you’ve seen as Deborah Jonsson in “Judas and the Black Messiah”, and the series “The Deuce” and “Show Me a Hero”.

On the other hand, Chloe Bailey plays the older sister of the protagonist. You know Chloe for being part of the musical duo Chloe x Halle with her younger sister Halle Bailey, the new little mermaid of flesh and blood.

It should be noted that many want to see the famous series “Swarm” thanks to the participation of the talented singer Billie Eilish, who has a secondary role in the series, which marks its debut.

