Where to watch the winning films and series of the 2024 Golden Globes

There was maximum expectation to know what the big winners on the big night of the Golden Globesthe awards given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to the best jobs in both film and television. Once delivered, We review where to watch the movies and series who have taken the recognition.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan’s film won the most important awards of the night: best dramatic film, best film direction (Nolan), best actor (Cillian Murphy), best supporting actor (Robert Downey Jr) and best soundtrack, which which puts her as a favorite in the race for the Oscars in March.

Currently, it can be found in payment or rental mode at different platforms: Movistar+, Apple TV, Rakuten, Prime Video, Filmin y Google Play.

Barbie

The movie about the most famous doll in the world was the biggest box office hit of last year. Currently, it is available in HBO Max and also other platforms such as Movistar+ or Amazondepending on the contracted packages.

poor creatures

Poor Thingsthe best film in the comedy or musical category, will be released in Spain starting January 25 in theaters. Emma Stone won the award for best comedy actress for her work in this film.

The Moon Killers

Martin Scorsese’s film won the award for best drama actress, which went to Lily Gladstone. AND will premiere this Friday, January 12, on Apple TV.

Other nominated films

In addition to the winners, the candidates also included films such as The Snow Societywhich can be seen on Netflix, as Maestro y Nyady Saltburnavailable on Amazon Prime Video.

Succesion

In the series section, the big winner of the night was Succession: best series, actress (Sarah Snook), actor (Kieran Culkin) and supporting actor (Matthew Macfadyen). Currently, it is available in HBO Max.

The Bear

She was another of the great candidates of the night and she did not disappoint. It won best comedy and its protagonist, Jeremy Allen White, won best actor recognition. Ayo Edebiri, for his part, did the same in the women’s category.

At the moment, you can on the Disney+ platform.

Row

Golden Globe for best limited series and awards for best actress (Ali Wong) and actor (Steven Yeun) in this category. This miniseries was the surprise of the gala and is available on Netflix.

The Crown

Of Netflix It is also another of the classics in these awards. The series that mixes real events (pun intended) and fiction about the British Crown has already premiered its sixth and final season and the actress who plays Diana of Wales, Elizabeth Debicki, has been among the winners.