Which are the schools in La Plata, Berisso and Ensenada that will have one more hour of classes?

The Ministry of Education of the Nation presented a georeferenced map to identify primary schools throughout the country that add one hour of classes per day or go full-time or extended as of April. In La Plata there are 64 establishments that will extend their working hours; while in Berisso there are 17 and in Ensenada there are 10.

The “One More Hour” class program promoted by the Ministry of Education began to be applied last year and in 2023 it was extended to 10,174 primary education establishments. It is intended to reinforce the learning of Language and Mathematics. Incorporating one more hour of class per day in primary schools means 38 more days of class per school year and one more year of schooling in six years for those just starting primary school.

The schools in the region affected by the measure are the following:

AT PAYMENT

Primary School Nº5 “Coronel De Marina Tomás Espora”

Elementary School No. 37 “Climbing Remedies”

Primary Education School No. 43 “Juan José Atencio”

Primary Education School Nº45 “Manuel Rocha”

Primary Education School No25 “Coronel Manuel Dorrego”

Primary Education School Nº18 “Julián Aguirre”

Elementary School No. 49 “José Hernández”

Primary Education School Nº32 “Arturo Segui”

Primary Education School Nº17 “Luis Castells”

Primary School No. 24 “Luis Ricome De Husson”

Elementary School No. 69 “Humberto D’Amelio”

Primary Education School No130 “Roberto Themis Speroni” (Inst. Sup.)

Elementary School No. 34 “Celia Zeballos De Heredia”

Primary Education School No12 “Dr. Victoriano E. Montes”

Primary Education School No44 “Elvira González Goizueta”

Elementary School Nº38 “Joaquín V. González”

Elementary School Nº81 “José Gervasio Artigas”

Primary Education School Nº36 “Dr. Carlos Luis Spegazzini”

Primary Education School Nº107 “General Enrique Mosconi”

Primary School Nº39 “Justo José De Urquiza”

Primary Education School Nº13 “Martín Fierro”

Elementary School No. 48 “Mariquita Sánchez De Thompson”

Elementary School Nº119 “Lisandro Olmos”

Elementary School No. 3 “Hilaria O. de Correbo”

Primary School No. 52 “Islas Malvinas”

Elementary School Nº71 “December 13”

Primary Education School Nº116 “Dr. Albert Bruce Sabin”

Elementary School Nº83 “Calixto Oyuela”

Primary Education School No21 “Dr. Agustin B. Gambier”

Elementary School No. 50 “Gabriela Mistral”

Elementary School Nº62 “República De Chile”

Elementary School Nº72 “Hipólito Bouchard”

Primary Education School No. 40 “Martiniano Leguizamón”

Primary Education School No23 “Merceditas De San Martin”

Primary Education School No. 27 “General Belgrano Cruise”

Primary Education School No9 “Prof. Juan Jauregui”

Primary Education School Nº59 “Prof. Victor Mercante”

Primary Education School Nº125 “Marcos Sastre”

Primary Education School Nº89 “Juan Zorrilla de San Martín”

Primary Education School Nº76 “Ing. Pedro Benoit”

Elementary School No. 29 “Joaquín Castellanos”

Primary Education School Nº102 “Dr. Dardo Rocha”

Primary Education School Nº78 “Francisco Legarra”

Elementary School Nº120 “Herminia L. Brumana”

Elementary School Nº19 “General José De San Martín”

Elementary School Nº56 “Almafuerte”

Primary Education School Nº33 “Juan Manuel Ortiz De Rozas”

Primary Education School No. 64 “General Manuel Belgrano”

Primary Education School Nº10 “Dr. Ricardo Gutiérrez”

Primary Education School No55 “Juan Vucetich”

Elementary School No. 42 “Leopoldo Herrera”

Elementary School No. 58 “Vice Admiral Vicente Estanislao Mon

Primary School No. 11 “Florentino Ameghino”

Elementary School No. 65 “Bartolomé Miter”

Elementary School Nº15 “José Manuel Estrada”

Primary School No. 43 “Juan José Atencio”

Primary Education School Nº1 “Francisco A. Berra”

Elementary School No. 16 “Vicente López y Planes”

BERISSO

Primary School No. 2 “Juan Bautista Alberdi”

Elementary School Nº3 “Hipólito Yrigoyen”

Elementary School Nº14 “June 20”

Elementary School Nº25 “Crucero Gral. Belgrano”

Primary Education School Nº24 “Doctor Dardo Rocha”

Elementary School Nº8 “General Martín Miguel De Güemes”

Primary Education School Nº19 “Santiago del Estero”

Elementary School Nº7 “General Enrique Mosconi”

Primary Education School No21 “Rosario Vera Peñaloza”

Elementary School No. 6 “Gabriela Mistral”

Primary Education School No17 “Ignacio Gorriti”

Primary School No.5 “Syrian Arab Republic”

Elementary School No. 22 “Independence of Peru”

Elementary School Nº18 “Domingo Faustino Sarmiento”

Primary School Nº15 “Paula Albarracín De Sarmiento”

Elementary School Nº23 “Coronel Hipólito Bouchard”

Elementary School No.20 “Republic of Indonesia”

ENSENADA

Elementary School No. 14 “José Hernández”

Elementary School No. 5 “Jorge A. Susini”

Elementary School Nº4 “Nuestra Señora de Las Mercedes”

Elementary School Nº2 “Hipólito Bouchard”

Elementary School Nº10 “Domingo Faustino Sarmiento”

Primary School Nº1 “Bernardino Rivadavia”

Primary Education School Nº3 “Guillermo Granville”

Elementary School Nº9 “Comandante Luis Piedrabuena”

Elementary School Nº11 “Teresa Tellechea De Tunessi”

Primary Education School No7 “Josefa Arrondo”

“More than 10,000 schools throughout the country will have one more hour of class per day or will be extended or full-time based on the agreements we signed with 21 provinces and the City of Buenos Aires,” said the head of the educational portfolio. national, Jaime Perczyk.

“This is a federal policy and a huge investment effort by the State that contributes at least 80% of the increase in teacher salaries due to the extension of the working day,” he said.