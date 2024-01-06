which countries celebrate the tradition and how they enjoy it

MIAMI. – Saint Matthew tells that the three wise men On January 6, they were looking for the newborn Baby Jesus in the East, where wars arrived centuries later, and finally in Bethlehem of Judea, guided by a great star, they arrived on their camels to the house of Mary and Joseph.

The passage of Three Kings Day or the feast of the Epiphany, as it is also known, is celebrated in almost all countries in the Americas and Europe, where religious tradition prevails.

With gifts mainly to children, with a sweet roscón filled with candied fruits and wishing the best wishes, Three Kings Day is enjoyed with the family to imitate the delivery of gold, incense and myrrh, which symbolize purity, divinity and healing. of evils, respectively.

Three Wise Men: Were they astrologers?

The origin of the three Wise Men is not exactly known, but the origin of the “Wismen of the East” is known and the only mention of them is made in the Gospel of Saint Matthew.

However, the names Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar appear for the first time in a famous medieval mosaic in the Basilica of Saint Apollinaris the New, in the Italian city of Ravenna.

Much later, in a work of Spanish literature from the 12th century, called Auto de los Reyes Magos, the oldest theatrical text in the Spanish language, the three men are called “steleros”, that is, astrologers.

Tradition day in the Americas

In the United States, particularly in Miami, this holiday is celebrated with the traditional parade and parade of the Three Wise Men in areas of the city, as well as the delivery of toys and food, as has been the case in previous years.

This celebration is special in areas of Little Havana, where communities give gifts to children who receive them with joy and emotion.

miami beach The celebration of the Three Wise Men in Miami Beach. Sureidy Rodríguez/ DLA

Also, the day is celebrated with music in the homes and streets of Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia, although in some of these countries it has lost its shine due to detachment from traditions and economic crisis. Although the children continue writing their letters to the Kings.

Mexico is the country that celebrates it with the enthusiasm most similar to Spain. It is said that the roscón made for the date has figurines of the Child Jesus inside and whoever finds one in their piece must organize a party at their house, with tamales, on Candlemas Day (February 2), according to the site Visit Mexicocited by Clarín.

Celebrations in Europe

The tradition of Three Kings’ Day is more detailed in European countries, where it receives other names.

In Spain, the cradle of Hispanic customs, toys only go to children who have behaved well during the year, but they must also leave their shoes clean at night so that the Three Wise Men can leave some sweets there. Although the next day they get even with the Easter cake – that’s what they call it in that country.

Meanwhile, in Germany the celebration is different. It is called the Deikönigstag and it is the children, and not the adults, who dress up in the costumes of Melchior, Gaspar and Baltazar. They go from house to house singing with a star in their hand to receive the gifts.

Italy, for its part, awaits the arrival of the Witch Befana, on the night of January 5, broom in hand, to receive gifts and sweets to the children, after having helped the Kings on their way to Bethlehem.

In Ireland, the holiday is called Little Christmas or Women’s Christmas, because housewives do not do their usual chores that day, so that men can do them, according to the portal. Ireland.

Source: With information from Editorial Diario Las Américas, National Geographic.com, Visit Mexico.com, Clarin.com, as.com