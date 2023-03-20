Which is why this series will never end on Disney+ – but it does on Netflix

Photo credits: IMAGO / Everett Collection, author image SelinTur, Netflix, Montage: TVSpielfilm.de (2), Netflix / Alex Bailey / Keith Bernstein | Montage: TVSPIELFILM.de, IMAGO/Everett Collection / Disney Montage: TVSPIELFILM.de, IMAGO / POP-EYE, Imago Images/ Future Image, Leonine Distribution Montage: TVSPIELFILM.de, Paramount Plus Germany, Searchlight Pictures | Montage: TVSPIELFILM.de, Netflix, Universal/USA Show Network, Getty Images, IMAGO / ZUMA Wire / Montage: TVSPIELFILM.de, ARD Design, Warner Bros. Entertainment / Amazon Prime Video, Montage: TVSPIELFILM.de, Netflix / Montage TVSPIELFILM .de, Sony Pictures, Sky; Montage TVSPIELFILM.de, RTL, Montage: TVSPIELFILM.de, ZDF/Barbara Bauriedl, SAT.1, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures; Montage TVSPIELFILM.de, IMAGO / opokupix, Netflix Montage: TVSPIELFILM.de, Sender, imago, distribution, Alive Sales and Marketing, Imago stock & people

BurdaForward GmbH points out that agency reports and photos may not be reproduced or reused.