While Trump honors police officer shot in New York, Biden seeks money at event

NEW YORK .- The president of United States, Joe Biden attended a fundraising event in New York on Thursday with his predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton where he raised $25 million for his re-election bid.

The Democratic event took place at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, an hour’s drive from where his Republican rival Donald Trump attended the wake of a police officer NY died in service.

While Biden’s fundraiser was taking place, pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested outside and several of those inside the room whistled and shouted before being chased away.

Biden’s campaign team announced before the event a “record” fundraising of more than $25 million, noting that it is more than Trump had raised in all of February.

The 42nd, 44th and 46th presidents of the United States participated in a question and answer session moderated by comedian Stephen Colbert. Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, also attended.

The evening, with 5,000 attendees and entertained by singers Lizzo and Queen Latifah, mixed serious topics with jokes, and ended with Obama and Clinton putting on aviator sunglasses, Biden’s favorite accessory.

According to NBC News, guests can pay $100,000 for a photo with the trio of Democrats.

The spokesman for the Republican magnate, Steven Cheung, attacked the social network

“We have to stop this”

Earlier, Trump made a brief statement after attending the wake of Jonathan Diller, a New York police officer shot dead on Monday.

“We have to stop this, we have to get back to law and order,” said the 77-year-old billionaire, who refrained from any direct criticism of his Democratic rival.

The Republican devotes much of his campaign rhetoric to attacking illegal immigration and criticizing Biden for his laxity on police matters.

The White House announced that the president called the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, to offer his condolences for the “tragic death” of police officer Jonathan Diller, killed in an operation in Queens.

The Democrat has not contacted the agent’s family, but “shares their pain,” declared his spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, adding that Joe Biden “has always been on the side of law enforcement and continues to be.”

Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that Biden was “deeply grateful for the sacrifices police officers make to keep our communities safe.”

The fundraiser for Biden, packed with entertainers, highlighted his party’s ability to raise money.

“The numbers don’t lie: today’s event is a tremendous show of strength,” Jeffrey Katzenberg, the president’s campaign’s top fundraiser, said in a statement.

Biden has fuller coffers than his Republican opponent, who must use part of the funds raised among his supporters to cover legal expenses for the various cases he has open.

Source: AFP