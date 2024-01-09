White House orders officials to notify inability to perform duties

WASHINGTON — The White House chief of staff on Tuesday ordered all Cabinet members to notify him if they are at any time unable to perform their duties, following revelations that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized without the House’s knowledge. White.

Jeff Zients, in a memo to Cabinet members, issued instructions that they deliver to the White House by Friday their protocol for delegating authority in the event of incapacitation or loss of communication.

As the review of procedures continues, Zients has asked all government agencies to notify his office or the White House Cabinet Affairs Office if any of them are experiencing or plan to experience a circumstance in which the director does not can perform its functions.

The memo comes after revelations that President Joe Biden and other top officials went days without learning that Austin had been hospitalized and had delegated duties to his deputy.

A Pentagon spokesperson attributed the incident to the person in charge being “sick with the flu.”

Source: With information from AP