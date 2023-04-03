Who are the four astronauts who will resume manned trips to the Moon?

The names of four astronauts who will travel around the Moon by the end of 2024 in the Artemis II mission were announced this Monday, in the prelude to an ambitious project for humans to set foot on this satellite again after half a century.

US NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) made the announcement at an event that began at 10 a.m. (15 GMT local time) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, in the southern United States.

The crew members of the Artemis II are Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot)member of the canadian space agency Jeremy Hansen and Christina Koch, both mission specialists.

In November 2024, astronauts plan to fly for about 10 days around the Moon in the Orion spacecraftwhich was already successfully tested without a crew at the end of 2022, during the Artemis I mission.

Artemis II will be the “test of human support systems,” he added.

The American space program Artemis seeks to set foot on the Moon again at the end of 2025, for first time since the historic Apollo missions ended in 1972.

“Artemis is the first step in the next era of human exploration. Together with business and international partners, NASA will establish a sustainable presence on the Moon to prepare for missions to Mars”, specifies the entity on its website.

In his presentation at Axios, Nelson said he expected to see humans on Mars by 2040.

Only 12 people, all white men, have set foot on the lunar surface.

NASA plans to send a woman and a non-white person to the Moon for the first time in the Artemis missions. Artemis III, where there will be a descent to the lunar surface, is expected to take place about 12 months after Artemis II.

In mid-March, NASA together with the private company Axiom Space presented a prototype of the new generation of space suits that astronauts will use for Artemis III.

Although Axiom Space describes the spacesuit as “revolutionary,” more flexible and with greater thermal protection than those of the Apollo mission, it maintains the use of diapers.

Source: Infobae