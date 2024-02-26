Who are the guests of El Hormiguero this week? The list from February 26 to 29

The Anthill The week starts in style and with an exceptional guest: the fighter Ilia Topuria. The format hosted by Pablo Motos on Antena 3 continues this year unstoppable in terms of audiences. It was last January 25 when the program scored its season high with the visit of Bad Gyal and the whopping figure of 5,120,000 unique viewers, which represents a 16.8% screen share, some 2,277,000 viewers of half.

Throughout these four days, the El Hormiguero stage will receive a wide variety of celebrities. In addition to Ilia Topuria, Eladio Carrin, Marc Mrquez, Lex Mrquez and Jean Paul Gaultier will also perform.

Monday, February 26

Start the week with great strength to welcome the new UFC featherweight world champion Ilia Topuria. The mixed martial arts fighter, known by the nickname El Matador, managed to lift the world champion belt by defeating the Australian Alexander Volkanovski on February 17, who was defending the title and whom he won by KO in the second round.

Tuesday, February 27

The rhythm arrives a week with the visit of the trapper and reggaeton player Eladio Carrin. The artist is going to present Sol Mara, his latest album, dedicated to his mother. Also, talk about the next tour with which he will tour the country during the months of May and June.

Wednesday, February 28

Luxury visit with the presence of pilots Marc Mrquez and lex Mrquez. The Márquez brothers will talk about how the new MotoGP season is presented in which They share a team again: the Gressinni Racing Ducatti.

It will be a big change in Marc’s career, after his entire life linked to Honda. For Lex, 2024 will be his second year competing in the premier class with a Ducatti.

Thursday, February 29

Closes the week on diseador francs Jean Paul Gaultier, who is coming to present his show Fashion Freak Show, which will be performed at the Teatre Coliseum in Barcelona between April 4 and 21. It is a production halfway between a cabaret revue and a musical comedy, equipped with a striking set design and a new soundtrack.