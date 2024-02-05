Who are the guests of El Hormiguero this week? The list from February 5 to 8

El Hormiguero starts the week in style and with an exceptional guest: Penlope Cruz. The format hosted by Pablo Motos on Antena 3 This unstoppable year continues in terms of audiences. It was last January 25 when the program scored its season high with the visit of Bad Gyal and a whopping figure of 5,120,000 unique viewers, which represents a 16.8% screen share, about 2,277,000 viewers on average.

Throughout these four days, the El Hormiguero stage will receive a wide variety of famous among whom our most international actress, Penlope Cruz, stands out.; the Danish artist, Brigitte Nielsen; the popular YouTuber, YoSoyPlex; and one of the most common faces of Atresmedia, Karlos Arguiano.

Monday, February 5

The renowned actress lands in El Hormiguero to present his new film, Ferrari, an event directed by Michael Mann that will hit all theaters next February 9. It’s about a biopic which tells the life of one of the automotive giants, none other than Enzo Ferrari.

Tuesday, February 6

Brigitte Nielsen visits Pablo Motos’ program for the first time to review his successful professional career both inside and outside his country. Sylvester Stallone’s ex-wife debuted on the catwalks at just sixteen years old and later made the leap to the big screen. She participated in films such as Cobra, Ricky IV or Creed II, among others.

Wednesday, February 7

Daniel Alonso, known in the virtual world as YoSoyPlex, is one of the most important content creators nationwide. The young man has more than twenty-six million followers and arrives in El Hormiguero after completing its second trip around the world.

Thursday, February 8

The Antena 3 program closes the week with Karlos Arguiano. The cook presents to the spectators his new book Cocina 10 with Karlos Arguiano where he shares new recipes that will delight all gastronomy lovers.