Who are the presenters of the 2024 New Year’s bells: TVE, Antena 3, Telecinco, La Sexta, Cuatro

2023 is living its last days of life. After the celebration of Christmas Eve and Christmas, now it’s time to say goodbye to the year in style with the traditional chimes, which act as a guide when we eat the 12 grapes. Like every New Year’s Eve,he television networks in our country are looking for the best protagonists to welcome the New Year from Puerta del Sol or other places in Spanish geography. Below we show you the identity of the presenters and presenters who will be on one of the balconies of the Madrid square in the final moments of 2023.

TVE

The chimes of TVE have a resounding return. Ramon Garciaone of the big names of this special night, will say goodbye to the year with the audience of the public network for fifteenth time after five years of absence. Ana Menathe artist of the year 2023, will be with the Basque presenter from Puerta del Sol. RTVE’s Las Campanadas will also feature a world champion such as Jenni Hermosoone of the great stars of our National Team.

Antenna 3

Once again, Cristina Pedrochealso a great reference on the last night of the year, say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024 accompanied by the Antena 3 audience. The presenter, who will be on one of the balconies of Puerta del Sol for the tenth time, will be again with Alberto Chicote, being the eighth consecutive year in which the chef and presenter will be with Pedroche in this broadcast that has a great unknown: the dress that the Vallecan woman will wear. In 2021, The tandem achieved a historic milestone after surpassing TVE in audience for the first time (33.7% screen share and an average of about 6.3 million viewers).

Mediaset: Cuatro and Telecinco

Big surprise at the Mediaset bells. Javier Calleja and Marta Flichto the detriment of Risto Mejide and Maril Monterowill say goodbye to 2023, but not from Puerta del Sol, but from Sevilla. It is the first time that the Big Brother presenter immerses herself in this experience, while her partner repeats it on the last night of the year after five years of absence when she welcomed the New Year accompanied by Lara Álvarez. Christian Glvez and Vernica Dulanto will host the Mediaset musical galas.

The sixth

Dani Mateo and Cristina Pardo will take charge again to say goodbye to the year. The tandem of presenters has extensive experience in these types of nights. The presenter of Zapeando faces his third New Year’s Eve from Puerta del Sol, while his co-worker will host the most special night of the year for the eighth consecutive time. Both promised that they will be the most mischievous bells in the history of television.

Telemadrid

The regional network also knows who are the two faces that will accompany the people of Madrid in the last moments of 2023. Telemadrid has trusted the figure of Alicia Senovilla and Jota Abril to say goodbye to the year and welcome 2024. She presents Togetherwhile his partner is a driver Enjoy Madrid.

Channel On

Canal Sur will experience one of the most special chimes of the last decade. Man Sanchezwho is recovering from testicular cancer, and Olga Carmonagreatly responsible for Spain being world champion for the second time in its history, They will be the hosts to say goodbye to 2023 together with the citizens and residents of the Andalusian community. They will do it from Plaza del Arenal, in Jerez de la Frontera.