Who could be some of the guest stars in Usher’s performance at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Super Bowl LVIII is celebrated this February 11 in which the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face each other at Allegiant Stadium, representing the first time that said event has been held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For this action, Usher be the star of the Apple Music Halftime Show. At a press conference on Thursday, the singer revealed some details of what the audience can expect for halftime.

The artist has pointed out that has been inspired by his current residency in Las Vegas to put together the halftime show, taking into account your past, present and thinking about where you are going in the future.

As Super Bowl LVIII and halftime approach, Usher fans, gamblers and more people are questioning whether the singer will have guests on his show. This is what is known.

Will Usher have guests on the Halftime Show?

In an interview with Billboard, The R&B star revealed that there will be guests. There are special guests. And I’ve considered new songs. But you know, it’s 12 to 15 minutes. So it’s very difficult to determine which moment matters more than others, especially with a new songseal.

But there’s the dancing, the costumes, the lighting, how long you stay in a song, the fact that the audience can sing… It’s a lot. So I’m trying my best not to think about it too muchaggregate.

As for who the special guests could be, during the press conference with Apple Music, the singer said: Fantasy lists have been popping up, people trying to figure out which song I’m going to play first, middle and last.

I’ve definitely had a lot of ideas about who would share this moment with me and I feel like The people who will share it deserve the same recognition for what they do in their careers.whether we’ve collaborated together or have had their own momentsUsher added, without revealing who or who the guests will be.

Usher’s long list of collaborators includes Lil John, Ludacris, Beyonc, Justin Bieber y Alicia Keyswho TMZ has confirmed to be part of the show. Sources close to the production told the outlet that witness accounts who saw the singer rehearsing with Usher inside Allegiant Stadium on Thursday are true. Both are expected to perform My Boo.

On the other hand, while he did not reveal the exact songs on his setlist, his setlist could include classic hits like You Make Me Wanna, Confessions, Pt. II, OMG, Burn, Love in This Club, Bad Girl y Yeah!.