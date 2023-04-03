Who does what under black and red?: In the future Berlin Senate, several names have been identified

On Monday at 11 a.m., the CDU and SPD want to present their coalition agreement in the Rahel Hirsch Center of the Charité. For the time being, it should remain secret who will take over the ten senator posts alongside the future Prime Minister Kai Wegner (CDU) – only after the decision by the SPD base on the coalition agreement on April 23 will the personal details be made public.

Nevertheless, some occupations are already emerging. So should the Berlin CDU general secretary and previous parliamentary director Stefan Evers according to information from the Tagesspiegel newsletter Checkpoint Finance Senator in the new Senate. It is also already clear that Katharina Günther-Wünsch will take over the education department for the CDU. The culture department will probably be headed by music manager Joe Chialo in the future. He is a member of the CDU federal executive board.

It is not yet known who will complete the CDU series. Most recently, the deputy chairwoman of the CDU Berlin Manja Schreiner (transport and environment) and the treasurer of the Berlin CDU Jan-Marco Luczak (justice and consumer protection) were in conversation.

In the SPD only one is set in their post

The SPD, which will also take over five administrations in the new Senate, has had one woman in her post so far: Iris Spranger. She will probably remain a senator for the interior – even though Berlin’s previous head of government, Franziska Giffey, had expressed an interest in the office within the party.

The most likely choice for Giffey is the urban development department, which will be expanded to include the area of ​​monument protection. Giffey was also said to be interested in economic administration. Here, of all places, the SPD has two potential candidates: incumbent Stephan Schwarz (independent) and his previous State Secretary Michael Biel. The fact that the Tempelhof-Schoeneberg district association, which has a large number of members, would be involved would speak in favor of the move to Biel.

The SPD deputy Lars Düsterhoft was able to hope for the post of social senator. The occupation of the Senate Department for Labour, Integration and Social Affairs, which is to be expanded to include the area of ​​anti-discrimination, still seems open. So far, only a few names have been heard for the management of the health administration, which is not exactly popular with the parties.

