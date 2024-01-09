Who is Alba Casillas, the former MHYV cousin of goalkeeper Iker Casillas who arrives at The Island of Temptations

The new edition of The island of temptations knock on the door of Telecinco with force and desire to break it down. The first advance of the seventh edition has been this kick in the audience’s knob: The four new couples who will travel to the Dominican Republic are already known to test the fidelity and endurance of their relationships. This television experience is joined by a influencer singular: Iker Casillas’ cousin, Alba Casillas.

It is not the first adventure on television for the young woman, who has already acquired a certain fame after an intense stage of Women and men and vice versa, which did not have a good outcome and ended in abandonment of the format after conversations with the production team. In this case, and although strictly speaking the program was recorded in the month of Mayenter the reality hand in hand with Rober, his partner for a year.

Their story is the following: they both met at a party where he discovered, from the first moment, that he wanted to be with her. He was a crush. His insistence led him to conquer the heart of Alba and since the third month of their relationship they have shared a house in the capital of Spain.. Now her love story is put to a trial by fire: that of resisting the temptation of the suitors in the villas that separate what a party brought together one night.

His breakup with Jess Castro

Alba’s destiny is not to repeat the same ending that she already had with her previous partner, actor Jess Castro. In that case, her love story lasted six months and ended there in September 2021. He is recording in Argentina and distance has had a lot to do with our ending, there have been no third parties. We had many arguments, he has a very strong characterAlba then said. Castro did not offer the same story, as he bluntly revealed an alleged infidelity on the part of the cousin of the legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper: I know what I have done, she will know what she has done.