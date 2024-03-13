Who is Alba Renai, the influencer created by AI who will present Survivors

Mediaset promised strong emotions and many new features in the new edition of Survivors. In addition to a cast of contestants full of deep personal stories, both on a public and private level, The production has thrown the house out of the window by granting the mission of presenting a program to an influencer created by Artificial Intelligence.

Renai is an influencer who was invented in September by the company Be A Lion, a leading company in the creation and execution of marketing strategies in new communication environmentsas stated by Mediaset España in a statement press release issued on its website.

Alba Renai will be the first virtual influencer trained by Artificial Intelligence to present a space associated with a large television format in our country, they add in the writing. And it is that The protagonist will be the presenter of the program Supersecretos de Alba Renai, a program in which unreleased content from the 19 contestants will be broadcast.

In addition, the most talked about moments will appear on Renai’s own social networks, as well as on the official profiles of Survivientes and Mediaset. The inclusion of Alba Renai represents an important step in the innovative collaboration between traditional entertainment and new forms of digital communication starring AI.ditches the Fuencarral group.

Other AI-based influencers

Related news

The example of Alba Renai is but one of a wide range of influencers created with Artificial Intelligence. Furthermore, in many cases the followers are not aware that the character is not real and they remain among their list of followers attracted by her content or, in most cases, by her beauty. It is the case of Emily Valentina or that of Father Lpez, both viral on social networks. The latter also generates an approximate profit of 4,000 euros per month for its followers thanks to the sale of fake erotic images.

The existence of all these figures implies an ethical debate about the treatment of women, regardless of whether they are represented with false images. In case of Renai also includes doubts about whether a profile like his is replacing a real person with sufficient knowledge and skills to do the job.