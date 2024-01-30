Who is Annie Leibovitz, the photographer to the stars, who will take a portrait of the Kings for 135,000 euros

Los kings Felipe and Letizia They are used to posing in front of the cameras, whether at official events or outside of them. Even going to the movies, as could be seen recently. However, from the Royal House they want to have a photo session that not everyone can have, counting on the help of what is considered the best photographer in the world, Annie Leibovitz, who in turn is the best paid.

Two photographs with which the kings They seek to celebrate the ten years of Philip’s reign, and the twentieth anniversary of their wedding. Two images that, as reported The Passsern taken in the Zarzuela palace, in Monte de El Pardo; and whose result will be framed in the headquarters of the Bank of Spain, in the iconic Plaza de Cibeles. A very special place, as it houses one of the most important art collections in Spain, with portraits of Carlos III, Carlos IV, María Luisa de Parma, a pictorial group by Francisco de Goya and two paintings by Carmen Laffón. with kings Juan Carlos I and Sofa.

To immortalize these images, Annie Leibovitz is expected to travel to Madrid to take the portraits of the Kings, which will later become part of the art collection of the Bank of Spain. Some portraits that also They have a cost of 135,000 euros.

Quin es Annie Leibovitz?

Annie Leibovitz is considered the best photographer in the world. An art that she masters and in which she has been immersed practically her entire life, since the 60s, when she was studying in high school. She has traveled around the world and immortalized historical images. In fact, The American was the first woman to exhibit her work in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C..

The 74-year-old photographer He has worked in such famous magazines as Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone and Vogue, although he has also made a career on his own. With all this, he has managed to photograph celebrities such as Naomi Campbell, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Michael Jackson, Kim Kardashian, Julia Roberts, Mick Jagger, Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Meryl Streep, Rosala y Penlope Cruz. Furthermore, Annie can boast of being the last to portray John Lennon before he was assassinated in 1980.

He has also photographed different leaders, such as the Queen isabel II, who expressly asked her to be his official photographer on his trip to the United States in 2007, and who later captured a series of official portraits that will go down in history in the United Kingdom. He has also photographed the family Zelenskylos Obamalos Clintonand also to the vice president Kamala Harris.

And, as if there were few celebrities who have worked with Annie Leibovitz, we must also include the legendary image starring Cristiano Ronaldo y Leo Messi playing chess in a campaign for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

This meeting between Annie and the kings will not be the first, since In 2013 they awarded him the Prince of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities.for being one of the driving forces of world photojournalism and one of the most respected photographers in Europe and America.