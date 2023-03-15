Who is Axiom, the company that will dress astronauts on the Moon?

Axiom Space has just presented new suits for NASA

Their mission will be to equip astronauts on the Moon in 2025

As a bonus, Axiom Space announces a third manned mission to the ISS

In the heart of summer 2022, NASA had announced the names of the two companies responsible for designing next-generation spacesuits for astronauts who will go to the Moon. More than 40 years after these space suits were last updated, NASA was in dire need of a touch-up or two.

Axiom Space was then mentioned by NASA and the company’s first work has just been presented during a press conference. Founded in 2016 by former NASA spaceflight manager Michael Suffredini, Axiom Space is today a preferred partner for the US space agency.

Very promising combinations

Axiom Space’s new suits are very promising. During the presentation, they proved to be much lighter and more manageable than the EMUs (Extravehicular Mobility Unit) which have been used since the beginning of the 1980s. The faithful white color (which will be used on the Moon for technical reasons) has for the time being given way to a black and orange design, the colors of Axiom.

As Mark Greeley, director of the development program at Axiom Space, explains, a lot of work has been done in particular on the hands of the astronauts. This should allow better dexterity and thus speed up the progress of certain very specific tasks.

At the level of the joints, the Axiom Space teams wanted to offer a flexible and light suit capable of adapting to the movements of the body. Where EMUs required astronauts to take certain positions, Axiom Space promises to adapt to all postures. Finally, these combinations were presented as more resistant to shocks.

First versions close to this prototype will be given to NASA during the summer so that the suits can be tested by the astronauts themselves. If the returns are conclusive, the sets of Axiom Space will travel in 2025 towards the Moon.

A third flight to the ISS: the icing on the cake

In addition to showcasing space suits, Axiom Space announced the signing of a new contract with NASA. The company will be responsible in the course of 2023 for sending astronauts into space to join the ISS. This mission, already carried out at the end of last year by Axiom Space, should allow six people to go to the space station in November 2023.

If the AX-3 mission is still rather vague, Axiom Space should soon lift the veil on the names of the astronauts who will take place in the small module at the top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The new suits presented today by Axiom Space will not be used during this mission, they are still under development.

On the side of NASA, the choice of Axiom Space for this new mission to the ISS makes it possible to install a start of competition with SpaceX. Elon Musk’s company is also capable of joining the ISS with its Crew Dragon, but NASA does not want to put all its eggs in one basket.

It is pushing in this direction so that Boeing succeeds as quickly as possible in its qualification flight with its Starliner capsule. The company could thus offer a third launch service to the ISS, all from the United States. Today only SpaceX, Axiom Space and the Russian Soyuz spacecraft are able to reach the space station in orbit.