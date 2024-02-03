Who is Blanca Paloma, the winner of the Benidorm Fest 2023 and what position did she place in Eurovision?

Blanca Paloma’s history with Eurovision began to be written back in 2021. The singer from Elche appeared in the pre-selection of the Benidorm Fest and got a place in the first edition of one of the most anticipated musical events of the year. His proposal was Secreto de agua, a song that earned him many votes from the jury, although few from the public.

Paloma did not give up and tried to try her luck the following year. And, once again, she managed to be among the artists chosen to participate again in the Benidorm Fest. In the 2023 edition, in addition, she started as one of her favorites, possibly due to her great performance the previous year. However, Few expected a triumph that was incontestable despite rivals of the stature of Nochentera de Vicco, Agoney or Megara.

With Eaea, Blanca Paloma not only convinced the jury again, but also improved her records with the public. He won in the first semifinal and did so again in a final in which he reached 169 points. The success earned it its classification for the Eurovision Song Contest, where it did not manage to come close to the results obtained by Chanel the previous year. In Liverpool he got 95 points from the jury and 0 from the publicwhich left her in seventeenth position.

Family tradition

The training of Blanca Paloma Ramos, 33 years old, is not only musical. When she finished high school she began and finished a degree in Fine Arts between the universities of Madrid, Barcelona and Elche. Her passion for music, practically inherent since she was born, comes from her family. In fact, His sister, Sara Ramos, was close to being the representative of Spain in the first edition of Junior Eurovision 2003.

To this day, heThe singer lives in Madrid, where she has worked as a theater set designer and costume designer., so she has never been completely away from the world of acting. She has also collaborated with the groups De mar a mar or Afalkay.

Recent controversy

Despite being the winner of the previous edition, RTVE has announced that Blanca Paloma will not be among the artists who will perform in the parallel events of the Benidorm Fest. Only Camela, Abraham Mateo, Sergio Dalma or Vicco will do it, who although she came third in the competition was the one who performed the greatest success that emerged after the edition.

The exclusion of Blanca Paloma caused negative criticism, especially among her fans. The situation reached a point where she herself had to confirm on her Twitter account that she was not going to be in Benidorm. No friends, it’s not pending. I would love to sing to you at the final of the Benidorm Fest, he wrote along with a broken heart.