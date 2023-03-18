Who is Carla Chuiman, the daughter of Adolfo Chuiman from “Al fondo hay sitio”?

The scene of the last Wednesday March 15 in “At the bottom there is room” left his millions of viewers in dismay. The images of “Peter”, a character played by Adolfo Chuiman, apparently losing his life have left everyone speechlesseven more so because in the last hours the theory that the veteran Peruvian actor would leave the production of América TV has gained strength.

The 76-year-old artist has been part of the famous national series throughout its 10 seasons, so his possible and untimely death has been taken with disbelief. However, some Internet users and entertainment media have begun to speculate about the reason for the possible departure of the actor.

Within the fiction, Peter McKay had told his beloved “Madame”, Francesca Maldini, in previous chapters that he would leave Peru to be with his son. “I’m leaving the country forever. If I made this decision, it is because my son Manolo wants me to live near him, in the United States.”he expressed.

For now, the production of the melodrama has not confirmed Peter’s death: he has simply stopped appearing in the chapter on Thursday 16 and Friday 17 March. So, It only remains to wait to see when he reappears or it is confirmed that he died .

THE “AMOR Y FUEGO” PROGRAM GIVES A POSSIBLE REASON WHY PETER WOULD LEAVE “AL FONDO HAY SITIO”

According to the program Rodrigo Gonzalez, “Love and Fire”fiction would be becoming reality since Adolfo Chuman he would leave Peru to go live with his daughter in the United States, finally out of the spotlight after a long and successful artistic career.

“They have had to improvise something because he is going to live with his family,” said teddy bear. “Well, she has already worked for so many years and now she will say ‘I want to retire’”, added Miter Teeth.

In that sense, Rodrigo He clarified that he is only speculating, but outlined a theory. “The series has recently returned, a year, I’m speculating, but I think that perhaps the writers saw it coming because before signing the contract and seeing the plans for the future, they will have said ‘I can return for the launch, but in a year I’m going to live…’ and the writers are watching how they ‘kill’ you so that you can leave in peace”, explained the popular “Peluchín”.

Who is the daughter of Adolfo Chuiman with whom you would go to live in the United States? Carla Chuiman.

WHO IS CARLA CHUIMAN, THE DAUGHTER OF ADOLFO CHUIMAN?

Carla Chuiman is a producer and publicist by profession. Also, it became coach espiritual after taking many workshops to find herself and God. She also ventured into the fashion industry by launching her own clothing line that focused on polo shirts and t-shirts with exclusive designs.

Carla returned to the screens after working for many years with Gisela Valcárcel. With a project that together with Brenda Carvalho, Jazmín Pinedo and Vania Bludau, the four through YouTube dealt with real issues that happen to womenThey broke stereotypes and showed themselves as they were.

On the other hand, is part of the NGO Latetin which they support families that are considered the most vulnerable due to the consequences brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.