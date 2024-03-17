Who is Chip, the rapper who wants to bring Bellingham to Arsenal

Just one day after beating Osasuna in El Sadar (2-4) and at the expense of the national team match break beginning, Jude Bellingham took the opportunity to spend Sunday with one of the best-known rappers in British music: Chip. The two have left a memory of their meeting on their respective social networks.

Jahmaal Bailey, formerly known as Chipmunk, has half a million followers on his Instagram account and more than a million monthly listeners on Spotify. On the social network he usually shares content with fellow artists, as well as with footballers. In fact, He does not hesitate to show off his love for Arsenal every chance he gets.

In Sunday’s photo with Bellingham, Chip winked at the Gunners club. I’m just trying to get everyone to Arsenal, he wrote. In addition to with Bellingham has also published another image with Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Last weekend he went to the Emirates Stadium to watch the match that pitted his team against Brentford themselves. At its conclusion he published paths photographs with Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. 170 million pounds. worth every penny, rese. The former West Ham United footballer even responded: Yes sir, my boy.

At 33 years old, Jahmaal Bailey’s musical career began to take off around 2009. His star project was I am Chimpunk, which was number two on the national charts. Just a year before he won the awards for Best UK Artist and Best Hip Hop Song.

