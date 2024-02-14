Who is Clara Galle, the protagonist of Through Your Look?

El Hormiguero will receive two of the most promising young actors in the industry nationwide on Valentine’s night. Julio Pea and Clara Galle, protagonists of the film Through Your Look, which will be released next February 23they will repeat for the third time together in the format presented by Pablo Motos.

The two are known for playing the two films in the saga based on Ariana Godoy’s trilogy. Before, they performed Through My Window and Through the Sea, where they bring Rachel and Ares to life. On the two previous occasions, Pea and Galle showed the great harmony they have developed thanks to their work.

Although Galle is her stage name, the performer’s real name is Clara Huete Sánchez. The actress, who was born in Pamplona in April 2002, began her training from a very young age. In fact, I chose the high school in Performing Arts, which allowed him to get his first contracts in the advertising sector.

Already established in the world of marketing, Galle’s career took a step forward thanks to her performance in Through My Window. From that moment on the offers did not stop raining. Thus, she also appeared in El Internado: Las Cumbres and in Sebastin Yatra’s video clip, Tacones Rojos. In this sense, There were rumors about the possible existence of a relationship between the Colombian and the Navarrese, although the singer denied it.

In addition to her work as an actress, Galle has become an Instagram phenomenon. Thanks to the impact generated by Netflix, the actress has about three and a half million followers, which has to a certain extent transformed her use of social networks to take advantage of them. Ace, It is common to see her promote some brands or publish look changes.

Your relationship with love

Although there is no known partner to date, Galle had a relationship years ago with fellow actor Albert Salazar, a co-star in El Internado: Las Cumbres. In this sense, in an interview published in Ellethe actress admits that she thinks she could be in love with two people at the same time. You can be in love in different ways, because there is one person who generates certain things for you and another person brings you other things.

Related news

In that same conversation, the woman from Pamplona has admitted that she would hook up, if she had a partner and it could be said, with Miley Cyrus and Bradley Cooper, although it might still be a bit controversial. I think everyone should have Miley on their list right now. And Bradley will do it for my motherhe love it.

He even got his crush’s name tattooed at the time. It means many more things. The truth is that tattooing your crush’s name, I would say yes, but you also have to be careful with what name you put on your skin, ditch in the interview.