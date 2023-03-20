Who is Fastned, the company opening one of the largest charging stations in France?

Fastned, the Dutch charging giant for electric cars, opens its largest station in France

Located near Metz, it can accommodate up to 16 vehicles simultaneously

Fastned intends to establish itself as a reference in France and Europe

Electric mobility is gaining momentum in France, and charging infrastructure is following suit. The Dutch operator Fastned, which specializes in ultra-fast charging, has just opened the largest station in its network on French territory.

Located on the Maxe area, near Metz, it is the largest charging station for electric vehicles in the French network. This Fastned station has something to impress: 8 terminals i.e. 16 ultra-fast charging points can capable of supplying up to 300 kW per charging point.

Depending on the electric vehicle model, it is therefore possible to recover up to 300 km of range in just 20 minutes. Compatible with all types of connectors (CCS, CHAdeMO and Type 2) this station also accepts all payment methods (credit card, Fastned application or Chargemap).

By installing this XXL station, Fastned is responding to the French government’s desire to accelerate the deployment of charging infrastructure to support the transition to electric mobility. The objective is to reach one million public terminals by 2030, including 400,000 before the end of the five-year period.

Fastned: a European ultra-fast charging giant

If the name Fastned means nothing to you, it may be because you have never used an electric car on the main roads. Founded in 2012 in the Netherlands, the company aims to build a European network of ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles.

Fastned stands out from the competition with its architectural and green model: its stations are covered by a large curved solar roof, which houses terminals arranged in a line, as in a conventional service station. Users can thus connect easily and quickly, without having to park in battlements or queue.

Fastned currently has over 250 stations spread over six European countries: the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Switzerland and France. The first French station was inaugurated in November 2020 on the A10 motorway near Orléans. Since then, Fastned has won several tenders to install its terminals on French motorways managed by Sanef and APRR.

The ultra-competitive charging station market

Very dynamic, the market for charging stations for electric cars in France is also very competitive. In addition to Fastned, there are other operators such as Ionity (joint venture between BMW, Daimler, Ford and Volkswagen), Total Energies (which bought the Ionity network) or Tesla (which announced the opening of its Superchargers to all electric vehicles). Each seeks to differentiate itself by its charging power (up to 350 kW at Ionity), its price (variable according to subscriptions or partnerships) or its geographical coverage.

Faced with this increased competition, Fastned relies on its experience acquired in the Netherlands (where it holds more than 50% of the market), its innovative design and its ease of use. The company aims to reach over a thousand stations in Europe by 2030.