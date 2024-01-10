Who is Fito? The criminal who keeps Ecuador in check

QUITO.- Adolfo Macías, alias “Fito” , emerged as a central figure in the dark panorama of organized crime in Ecuador. With a past dating back to his days as a taxi driver, “Fito” rose to become the leader of Los Choneros, the country’s main drug gang, wreaking havoc and defying authorities.

Despite his humble origins, “Fito” demonstrated abilities to break the law and command a criminal organization of approximately 8,000 members. His recent escape from the Guayaquil Regional Jail, where he maintained significant internal control according to reports from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, further elevates his status in the world of crime.

The peculiarity of “Fito” lies not only in his criminal activities, but also in the extravagant celebrations he organized inside the prison. He even recorded a video clip of a narcocorrido in his honor, accompanied by a mariachi and his daughter, who introduces herself as “Queen Michelle.”

Rise of “Fito”

His rise to the top of Los Choneros was characterized by the fragmentation of the gang, triggering internal fights with other criminal organizations. Although he graduated as a lawyer in prison, his leadership raises controversy over possible preferential treatment received by prison authorities.

Los Choneros, initially dedicated to traditional crime, expanded their connections with international cartels, establishing links with the Gulf Clan, Balkan organizations and the Sinaloa cartel, according to the Ecuadorian Organized Crime Observatory.

On social networks, Los Choneros present themselves as a kind of “Robin Hood of crime”, producing video clips that glorify drug trafficking and issuing threats to journalists. The escape of “Fito” generates alarm in Ecuador, mired in uncertainty about what will happen as a result of his escape.

With “WANTED” projected throughout the country, the capture of “Fito” becomes a priority for Ecuadorian authorities, who face the challenge of containing the possible repercussions of his escape on national security.

Source: With information from AFP