Who is Gary Goldsmith, Kate Middleton’s uncle who will be interviewed on Friday!

Kate Middleton’s health has become one of the biggest focuses of attention at the moment. The Princess of Wales announced a week ago that she suffers from cancer in a video with which she intended to put an end to all the suspicions and rumors that had gathered about her. His media disappearance coincided with the communication that King Charles III also suffers from this disease.

To talk about the subject, the television program De Fridays! Has got contact Gary Goldsmith, one of the most controversial people in the Middleton family circle. Gary is the brother of Carole Middleton, the mother of the future queen consort, and claims to have first-hand information about how his niece is doing. In fact, fifteen days ago she assured that she was on the right path and that she has the best support on the planet and the best people taking care of her illness.

In the middle of the debate about what would happen to Kate Middleton, Goldsmith decided to join the adventure of participating in Celebrity Big Brother, the British version of Big Brother VIP. In fact, his presence in the television format no gust neither in the surroundings of the Royal House nor in Middleton’s own family. They are not happy that I am going to the contest. It’s infuriating for them, Kate doesn’t need that stress, stated a source cited by The Sun.

However, Goldsmith has always shown a good relationship with his niece and a willingness that, at no time, is to do or say anything that could harm her. He wants to defend his family and would not do anything to embarrass Kate or Guillermo, whom he thinks a lot about.. Coincident or not, Gary Goldsmith was the first eliminated from the contest.

Humble family

Goldsmith, like his sister, grew up in the town of Hounslow in a family in which his father was a painter and his grandfather a miner. The marriage of Carole, a stewardess by profession, to Michael Middleton allowed him to improve his social status until he became the director of the company. Computer Futures.

He has owned sports cars, yachts and even a villa in Ibiza. Precisely on the Balearic island one of its darkest episodes occurred, since In 2009 he was photographed handling cocaine for a sex worker, something that caused a lot of rejection towards his figure in his native country.

He is currently married to Julie-Ann Brown, his fourth wife, despite the fact that he has also been filmed physically assaulting her.. His first marriage was in 1991 to Miranda Foote; the second in 1997 with Luan Bettaney, with whom he had his only daughter; and the third in 2007 with Julia Leake.

