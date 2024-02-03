Who is Jorge Gonzlez, the singer who wants to win the Benidorm Fest 2024 with Caliente

He is one of the candidates to win the Benidorm Fest 2024. This Thursday, Jorge González earned his place in the final of the song contest thanks to Caliente. And he has not only been the protagonist during the second semifinal.

Follow the final of Benidorm Fest 2024 live

In the prelude to the gala, Jorge, who had participated in an edition of Operation Triumphstarred in a controversy that was highly commented on online and that received criticism from Ins Hernand. The contestant revealed that at some point in his life he has suffered handsome as a result of the comments he has received for being handsome and dressing well. She did it in Red Roompodcast hosted by Malbert.

There is a lot of talk when you see someone fat, but not when you are someone neat, wonderful and such… The rejection that also causesI say. How hard it is to be handsome, huh. Here the handsome community supports youresponded the presenter, who hinted that he has also aroused envy for his physique. Yes they tell me: This one will only go out without a shirt, they have taken him for being handsomefor him.

Some words that reached the ears of Ins Hernandwho did not hesitate to give his opinion about this vision of the artist. Saying: How horrible, they hate me for being handsome seems a bit strong to me. I don’t know, it seems disproportionate to me, I’m going to give a benefit of the doubt in case he said it as a joke, I want to hold on to that. It also seems a little strong if someone thinks they are being discriminated against for being handsome, white, Western, cis and normative. I hope there is no one who is so stupid to think thathe declared upon his arrival in Benidorm.

With the forgiveness of Angy Fernández, Jorge González is one of the best-known contestants of this edition of the Benidorm Fest. The singer was part of one of the editions of Operation Triumph, Your face sounds familiar to me y The voice. He has also participated in selection processes for Eurovision. Now he will seek to get the bronze microphone with Caliente, a Latin song, with European and Spanish touches.