Who is Luis Belest, the judge who has opposed the freedom of Dani Alves with his private vote

This Wednesday morning, the Barcelona Court granted provisional release on bail for former soccer player Dani Alves. The positive vote of two of the judges of Section 21 has been final, despite the fact that one of them, Judge Luis Belest Segura, wanted to express his private vote in the resolution.

Belest is one of the judges who has been in charge of the case throughout the entire procedure, like his colleagues Isabel Delgado Pérez and Pablo Dez Noval. In his opinion, There is still a risk that Alves will evade the action of Justice as in the three previous times in which his request had been denied. asking for his freedom.

With the utmost respect and consideration towards my colleagues on the Court and making use of the right established in art. 260.1 of the LOPJ, I disagree with the majority’s criteria and believe that the provisional status of the accused should be extended with the maximum limit of half of the sentence imposed.that is, two years and three months in prison, as established in the second paragraph of article 504.2 LECRIM, while the appeals filed are being substantiated, has underlined.

His argument, which was not enough to convince my colleagues, is that the same reasons that caused Alves to be previously denied freedom have not only been confirmed, but reinforced. Belest, in addition, has insisted on the enormous economic potential that the former soccer player has, who due to his profession usually earns approximately the amount that has been stipulated as bail.

What is a special vote?

The dissenting vote is a concept related to procedural law that is used to define the existence of a disagreement between the members in charge of voting. That way, The disagreement is recorded with the obligation to explain in the sentence the reasons why it is positioned against the majority.

Although the position of the judge who signed the dissenting opinion has no effect with respect to the common decision, it reflects his way of interpreting the current legislation, implying that there is the option of finding a different line of analyzing the facts investigated. Thanks to individual votes, changes can even occur in laws or regulations.

