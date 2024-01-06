Who is Mara Verdoy, the new presenter of Socialit’

Mediaset continues with its plan to erase all traces of La Fbrica de la Tele from its programming. After the cancellation of such successful formats as Slvame, leader of its time slot, or Deluxe, It’s time to change Socialit, Chester and Todo es lie, programs that are still under the production company of Adrin Madrid and Oscar Cornejo.

The contractual rupture between La Fbrica de la Tele and the Fuencarral group, which has 30.9% of the shares of the company responsible for the Slvame universe, It represents a veritable tsunami of changes.

For Risto Mejide, presenter of Everything is a Lie and Chester, the company owned by Silvio Berlusconi has put on the table the option of creating a production company and being the one who carries out his programs himself. The publicist has not yet given a firm answer. In the case of Socialit, the path is already paved. It will be Christian Glvez, through his company Fenix ​​Media Audiovisual, who will produce it.

But what happened to María Patio and Nuria Marn? The presenters of the Saturday and Sunday program on Telecinco They were forced to say goodbye to their audience as they were two faces of La Fbrica de la Tele.

Mara Verdoy, to Socialit’

The consequences of the divorce between Mediaset and La Fbrica de la Tele force the new production company to look for another presenter. According to exclusively Formula TVChristian Glvez and his entire team would have set their sights on one of the journalists with the least controversial profile of the network: María Verdoy.

In this way, Telecinco trusts in one of the most common faces of Ana Rosa Quintana’s production company to start a new era in Socialit. From the top of the group they wanted a communicator who would fit with the new publisher and who would not have any type of connection with La Fbrica de la Tele nor the world save me.

The Valencian has an extensive career in the media. His debut on Telecinco came from the hand of Cazamariposas, the defunct Divinity program where she worked as a reporter for six years. She also co-presented Viva la vida, Ya es noon and Summer party in the summer seasons.