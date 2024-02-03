Who is Nebulossa, the two winner of the Benidorm Fest 2024 with Zorra who will go to Eurovision

Tickets to travel to Malm have already been purchased. The festival that functions as a preselection for the Spanish candidate for Eurovision has been held on the Mediterranean coast; and after several days of partying and music, there is already a new Eurovision face. Nebulossa will fight for the Crystal Microphone with its anthem: The debt. And it was this same theme that prevailed on a frenetic night where there was barely time to breathe and in which urban, traditional and experimental winds were mixed in the air of the room.

This electropop duo from Alicante, born in 2018, is composed by María Bas and Mark Dasousa. Two years after his musical birth, his first single came to light, Beehive. Since that moment their musical career has risen very progressively: they presented the album Polydrica of M in 2021, where some of his most famous songs are found, such as Glam o Red Navyand that made them travel around Spain giving concerts. Then came the Benidorm Fest. And with it, the glory.

It was that time going around the country that earned them a stage presence as particular as it is solid, its great guarantee at the RTVE festival and, probably, what, together with the charisma they exude, have been exchanged for a ticket to Malm. It is probably the group that has gone most viral; as has been exposed in public supportwhich has blown and blown until sending them to Sweden from Benidorm.

The success of the song in Spain is assured. And ring in summer. And in winter. Without departing from the group’s usual rhythm, influenced by both national and international eighties music, its protest message has permeated a large part of society, especially among young people, and makes his candidacy one of the most unique for Eurovision. As a curiosity, Nebulossa already tried to participate in the last edition of the European festival representing San Marino. Now they try again. The tickets have already been purchased.