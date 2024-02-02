Who is st. Pedro, the singer of Dos extraos (string quartet) who is a finalist at the Benidorm Fest 2024?

The semi-finals of the Benidorm Fest 2024 have already been held and have left us with the eight finalists who will fight to get the bronze microphone and the ticket to Sweden to represent Spain in Eurovision 2024. The grand final will be held on Saturday, February 3 and raises the expectations of the public who have already turned to some of the participants.

In the first semi-final, In Nebulawhich started as one of the great favorites, met expectations and they emerged winners, while Angy Fernández earned the public’s affection with an exciting performance. The fans turned to Jorge Fernndez in the second semifinal, where an artist who not many had in their pools gave the surprise and revolutionized the gala with a great performance.

What is St. Pedro, the finalist of Benidorm Fest 2024?

Pedro Hernández is a 27-year-old Canarian artist, singer and composer., which under the nickname of st. Pedro has made it into the grand final of the Benidorm Fest 2024. Although a large part of the Eurofan public did not have this artist as highly ranked as other participants, Pedro Hernández was already a finalist for La Voz in the 2017 edition, in the Juanes team.

After his participation in this contest, they recommended that he move to Miami and start from scratch, advice that he took, leaving for the United States to start his musical career as a st. Pedro. His career is taking off, He has worked with renowned artists such as producer Alizzz and this 2024 will present an ambitious Latin music album.

Eurovision can be an extra boost to a promising career, and for the moment st. Pedro surprised in the semi-final with his song Dos extraos (string quartet), an exciting ballad that helped him earn his place in the final. Despite his career, he was not among the big favorites in the run-up to the festival, but many will have already added him to their list ahead of the February 3 gala.