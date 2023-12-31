Who is Ze Garca, the designer of Ana Mena and Laura Escanes in Las Campanadas

The television networks are finalizing the details for one of the most special broadcasts of the year: the New Year’s Eve Chimes. While Telecinco has chosen Marta Flich and Jess Calleja to say goodbye to 2023, Antena 3 repeats with its successful duo formed by Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote. In the case of laSexta, Cristina Pardo and Dani Mateo will be in charge of welcoming 2024, and on Spanish Television Ramón García, Ana Mena and Jenni Hermoso will do the same.

The outfits chosen for tonight are a mystery, with Cristina Pedroche’s being the one that generates the most expectation. The designs of the different presenters are guarded until the last moment to avoid any leak. However, the outfits that Ana Mena and Laura Escanes will wear also attract the curiosity of many since The singer and the influencer share a designer.

This is José Mara García, founder of the Catalan firm Ze Garca that emerged in 2013. Throughout this decade, the designer has managed to establish himself within the custom party and bridal fashion sector with a classic style under a renewed vision and his own concept of femininity, sensuality and elegance. The atelier is located in the emblematic Tur Park area, in Barcelona.

Well, the truth is that both the team and I are very grateful for the trust and for this opportunity. It is a super festive event with which being able to play with very special designs and that Ze García has that spot on television that night is great, what else can I say, he expresses in an interview for Vanitatis.

A Laura I have known her since she was eighteen years old and we have been able to accompany her to many events. throughout her career so I am extremely grateful that she also has us in this very special moment for her, declares García. Same with Ana. The relationship is shorter, but equally good and close, he adds.

Dulceida, his muse

It is not the first time that Ze Garca dresses Ana Mena or Laura Escanes. The popular singer already wore a design from the firm during the Latin Grammys that took place last November in Seville. In the case of Risto Mejide’s ex, she is a regular among the brand’s clients just like Dulceida, one of the designer’s muses.