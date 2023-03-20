Who takes responsibility for financially vulnerable children?

In addition, it should be mandatory for all schools to serve breakfast, as children should not be forced to start the school day hungry. Children must also have the right to meaningful leisure time and therefore leisure activities should be subsidized, the four organizations believe.

In the video above, you can hear a panel discussion about the role of civil society in times of crisis – who actually takes responsibility for economically vulnerable children?

Participating are the Swedish Red Cross’ general secretary Martin Ärnlöv, Rädda Barnens Sweden director Maria Frisk, Majblomman’s general secretary Åse Henell and Marie Linder, who is the chairperson of the Tenants’ Association.

Organiser: Save the Children, the May flower, the Red Cross and the Tenant’s Association. From 15/3.