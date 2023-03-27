Who was the last coach of the Mexican National Team who was not booed at the Azteca Stadium?

The Azteca Stadium is not an easy setting for the strategists of the Mexican National Team. Do you remember who was the last helmsman who was cheered in this stadium? The question is not easily answered, however, the last tacticians have been booed, as the case of Juan Carlos Osorio, not to mention ‘Tata’ Martino and now Diego Cocca, who appeared at the Azteca with a bitter draw against Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League.

Cocca was chosen to take the reins of the Tri on the way to the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada, and in his first game ended up suffering against Suriname, as a visitor, and then drew at home against Jamaica.

Diego Cocca in his first match at Azteca / Mexsport Agency

What does Cocca say about the boos at the Azteca Stadium?

Between the result and the little communion with some players, the National Team left the Azteca Stadium booed, however, Cocca wants these boos to turn into support soonas the results come in.

“People have the right to say what they want. We are strong, convinced and trying to work, to follow this path. God willing, with the results and form of play that we are going to acquire, Let’s hope people can support”, said the strategist.

In addition to the helmsman, players like Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, Raúl Jiménez and Diego Lainez, all with a past in America, they were booed every time they touched the ball. ‘Chucky’ Lozano considered that this has a lot to do with what is published in the media or what opinion leaders share. For example, him ‘Doctor’ Luis García does not agree that Ochoa is looking for a sixth World Cup.

Diego Cocca tied against Jamaica / Mexsport Agency

The coaches who came out well freed from the Azteca

But speaking of strategists who got away with it in the Azteca Stadium, perhaps the last case was Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera, who saved the pass to the World Cup in Brazil 2014 and previously it was Ricardo Antonio La Volpe, after qualifying for Germany 2006 walking.

Cocca’s revenge at the Azteca will have to wait an indefinite periodand it is that the stadium will have to be remodeled for the World Cup and the plan is for the work to start this year, so that we will see many games in the United States, and if the Argentine remains on the bench, he would return to the Azteca for there in 2025.

It may interest you