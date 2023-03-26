Who will lead the Spurs? Tottenham cuts Antonio Conte on the FIFA Date

The FIFA Date has served to assess the path of certain projects, or that did not walk or that were not convincing, and one of them is that of Antonio Conte, who was officially left out of Tottenham, 10 days before the end of the Premier League. The English club informed that reached an agreement to end the relationship.

Conte leaves Tottenham by mutual agreement

Conte leaves the club in fourth place in the general table, which is good for Tottenham, a team that He does not fight for the titles, but for the ticket to European competitions, However, the way in which he faced Milan in the Round of 16 of the current edition of the Champions League would have hastened the departure of the Italian helmsman.

Conte and Tottenham were eliminated in the Eighth Champions League / Getty Images

“We can announce that the coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual consent. We qualified for the Champions League in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him the best for the future”, the club announced.

Who is going to manage Tottenham?

Although rumors suggest that the club will sign the German Julian Nagelsmann, recently dismissed by Bayern Munich, the English squad reported that Cristian Stellini will close the season as interim coachwho has the mission of keeping Spurs in that fourth step to qualify for the next Champions League.

Julian Nagelsmann said goodbye to the bench of the Bavarian giant – Photo: Getty Images

“We have 10 Premier League games left and we have a fight on our hands for a place in the Champions League. We all need to come together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the best possible result for our Club and incredible, loyal fans.” indicates Daniel Levy, president of the club, in the official announcement.

