Why 45 years later, the assassination of Aldo Moro by the Red Brigades remains a trauma for Italy

45 years ago to the day this Thursday, former Prime Minister Aldo Moro was captured and then murdered in the heart of Rome by terrorists from the Red Brigades. Long after the end of the “years of lead”, the memory of this crime remains vivid in Italy, as evidenced by the new series put online a week ago by Arte.

A former President of the Council who disappears in the middle of Rome, kidnapped by terrorists. It is the shock that the Italians experienced, 45 years ago to the day this Thursday, with the kidnapping ofAldo Moro March 16, 1978. The strong man of Italian politics at the time only reappeared 55 days later, but lifeless, a simple body riddled with bullets thrown into the trunk of a red Renault 4L. Two months of sequestration and a terrible soap opera which amazes the Italians, already taken hostage by the extreme right and left who, refusing liberal democracy, then multiply the attacks.

One could think of those bygone “lead years”, and the memory of Aldo Moro buried with them. It is not so. Journalistic articles, books, cinematographic works always follow one another, refusing to let the soul of the Christian Democrat rest in peace. A week ago, Arte put the series online Exterior Night by Marco Bellochio – broadcast a few months earlier on the Italian Netflix -, a filmmaker who had already dealt with the case 20 years ago with Good morning night. Sign of a past which, decidedly, does not pass. Specialists in Italian political life explain to BFMTV.com why this trauma is so hard on the peninsula.

A shock that strikes the imagination

The first reason is as obvious as it is inglorious. If the episode is still obsessing, it’s because the story is strong. “We condemn violence but there is everything for this story to remain in the memories, it is a great imaginary film”, notes first Fabien Gibault, expert in linguistics, professor at the universities of Bologna and Turin, specialist in Italian politics.

On March 16, 1978, Aldo Moro is on his way to attend the inauguration of the new Christian Democrat government. But a different vibe surrounds this one. Indeed, he must be supported by the Communists, for the first time. Aldo Moro holds the consecration of the “historical compromise” for which he has worked so much – most often against his own political family: a rapprochement between the center right and the left dominated by the superpowerful PCI. The team is supposed to get the country out of the democratic deadlock and the cycle of violence in which he is embarked.

Because since the end of the 1960s, an extreme right eager to put an end to democracy in order to better resuscitate fascism, and an extreme left which fears seeing communism sink into reformism, have laid bomb after bomb, fomenting attacks, targeted or not. And on March 16, 1978, it was the Red Brigades that blocked Aldo Moro’s way, killed his entire escort and then kidnapped him. If the Italian state wants to see him alive again, they say, it will have to release some of their imprisoned comrades and consent to political recognition of the terrorist organization.

But the ultimatums of the Red Brigades and the intercession of Pope Paul VI will not change anything. Too many Christian Democrats are wary of the “historic compromise” to act, and the Communists are afraid of appearing as accomplices of these Marxist dissidents by negotiating. At the bottom of his jail, the hatred of the Catholic Aldo Moro is growing against his friends of yesterday. He first expresses his resentment in his letters. Then in his will. Upon his death, no executive of the Christian Democratic Party will have the right to attend his funeral.

Aldo Moro, found on May 9, 1978 in a car in Rome, the photo that stunned Italy. © UPI

The Moro symbol

Also, for Lorenzo Castellani, it is necessary to make a double reading of a tragedy where horror gives hand to the bankruptcy of the regime. “Aldo Moro has become the symbol of the dark age of terrorism and the sign of the weakness of the Italian state”, confides to us the assistant professor in history of political institutions and parties from the Luiss University of Rome.

The wound turns out to be even deeper when you scratch a little. Indeed, the evil revealed by the Moro affair attacks Italian identity, the idea that Italians have of themselves. And at the same time questions the relationship to this violence that sticks to their skin, despite themselves.

“In itself, the assassination of a President of the Republic is always something that marks. It is the head of the institution who is assassinated. But no doubt that it leaves a stronger mark in Italy, because it has the reputation of a violent country”, underlines Fabien Gibault who immediately refutes a received idea:

“That does not mean that violence is accepted there. On the contrary, it is particularly badly experienced, the Italians suffer it. And then, this perception of crime is emphasized because Italy, today, is a fairly safe country. “.

A ghost story

The Aldo Moro affair is thus a story full of ghosts. In addition to the specter of violence largely swept aside, we find those responsible for the drama of the time. Not only are the individuals then involved dead, but so are the political apparatuses then at work. One would almost be surprised at the persistent resonance of the event on a stage whose actors have long cleared the floor.

Lorenzo Castellani first sees in it the aura of a historical shift: “In many ways, the assassination of Moro marked the end of the Italian ‘first republic'”. “And with his death, the possibility of good-natured institutional change between Christian Democracy and the Communist Party expired,” he adds.

Not to mention that in this country planted with churches, domes, shared with the papacy in its own capital, the metaphysical and even religious factor is never far away. “It’s a very Catholic country, there is always a sanctification of death, a sanctification of victims, a martyr side somewhere. It’s the idea of ​​a sacrifice for the country”, poses Fabien Gibault.

But time flies, and the new generations are naturally less and less burdened by the memory of this cursed fortnight which rotted the lives of their parents and grandparents between the end of the 1960s and the dawn of the 1980s.

“In fact, what remains is precisely the sacrificial side, and unfortunately it is the political analysis of the act and its critical approach which are erased”.

The statue of the commander

At the risk of permanent hagiography. In the works that explore his end, Aldo Moro is described as a loving husband and father, a sincere believer, in politics driven solely by the general interest. In a word, the man of the “historic compromise” would have died without any compromise, despite all these years in power, or spent in negotiations.

“Moro was an honest and intelligent man, it is a fact that cannot be denied. He was also a strategist and a visionary in politics”, assures us Lorenzo Castellani.

However, the expert on transalpine institutions and the political formations that serve them admits: “However, most of his ideas – particularly that of moving towards a bipolar system providing for the crisis of communism – had failed in practice even before his death” .

What “Aldo Moro” means today

The professor encourages us to draw up an inventory of the heritage bequeathed by Aldo Moro to the contemporary Italian political world in this light. “Moro has shown that normalization and institutionalization with a hard political opponent are always possible”, slips Lorenzo Castellani before swinging: “But today, Italian politics is too far from the era of Moro for his legacy is still present”.

Fabien Gibault agrees. To evoke the Aldo Moro case in present-day Italy is undoubtedly to think of something other than the character. But it is always a question of talking about oneself, that is to say about Italian society as it is going.

“The reception today is very correlated with Italian political news”, remarks the teacher from Bologna.

“Basically, we are not talking about his assassination but about extremism. There is a far-right government led by Giorgia Meloni which shows signs of moderation on one side, and very harsh signs of another. And it’s about looking at this risk”. Yesterday, Aldo Moro was the distorting mirror of the violence overwhelming Italy like the plague, now he reflects the threat of his return. Like a portrait of Dorian Gray of the land of the Mona Lisa.

The damned memory of the Red Brigades

This is where the influence of the Aldo Moro trauma throws its last ray on our time. In Italy, his memory still largely contributes to defining the boundaries of what is acceptable and what is not in public debate. More than four decades after his death, no one – except on the margins – would think of defending his assassins and their arguments.

“The Red Brigades are completely condemned by Italian public opinion. And then the intellectuals who were close to the Red Brigades are considered ‘radioactive’ in the debate”.

“Recently, in an interview, the philosopher Umberto Galimberti to say that the Red Brigades had killed for an ideology, that it was not a mafia crime, that it was nobler, that they had risked their lives. Words that shocked public opinion a lot”, illustrates his French colleague.

As a challenge for the left

Thus, while all of Italy submits to the examination of conscience, this is particularly valid for the left, and weighs in particular on the conscience of this generation which took up arms for a revolution which never came. , sending the crime in its place. “Far left activists had to review their political positioning from that moment on. They had to normalize themselves politically, and condemn a terrorism they had helped to fuel. Thinking back to Moro’s death is a way of conceiving a dramatic break in their life”, judge Lorenzo Castellani.

A problem that also colors the discussions in these political families, even traditional ones. “A debate has just been relaunched by the secretary general of the Democratic Party, who wants to return to a line more to the left. And although it is obviously not a question of returning to the Red Brigades, it reopens at the same time the chapter of extremism and violence”, details Fabien Gibault who ends:

“It’s a complex balance to find for the left”.

The late Aldo Moro is apparently not done with the future of his country.