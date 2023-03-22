Why a greeting message from the governor is funded with 6900 euros ...

A video greeting by Markus Wallner for the Vorarlberg high school graduates appears in the state’s cultural report with this considerable sum. VOL.AT asked.

In the approximately three-minute video, the governor sends his greetings. Addressees are all high school graduates in Vorarlberg, in the final year 2021.

Greetings, music and cheese spaetzle

Basically a nice gesture, especially since this vintage had to make sacrifices in many ways due to the pandemic. And the offer of a competition involving a game of Käsespätzle including a private concert with the Bregenzerwald musician Philipp Lingg is also welcome. However, the citation in the country’s culture report and the promotion of the contribution with taxpayers’ money remain questionable.

“Project Contribution Science” – Financing with grants

The fact that this video message appears in the 2021 culture report under project contributions in the science section and is financed with state funds is suspicious. Estimated were 6900 euros.



Excerpt from the Culture Report 2021, where the video message is cited.





Answer from the office of Governor Markus Wallner

When asked by VOL.AT in the office of the governor, press spokesman Simon Kampl informed that it was actually an error by the administration. “Previously, the high school graduates were rewarded with funds from this pot in the form of a book that was sent to the graduates’ homes.” However, due to the data protection regulation, this was no longer possible.



Music by Philipp Lingg and Käsespätzle for the high school graduates.





Production and concert costs

“After an evaluation, a new format was decided on, and this video message was created. The costs are made up of various items, such as video production, conception or the costs for the artist and the concert,” concludes Kampl.