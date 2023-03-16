Why are Formula 1 products so expensive inside a racetrack?

It has always been said that Formula 1 is an expensive sport, and for this reason not everyone can develop as a driver, much less not everyone can manage a team, however Being a fan of the Great Circus is expensive, very expensive.

And it is that the products of the teams are not cheap, but at the same time many are very cool and sometimes it is impossible to resist not buying something, from a polo shirt, a cap, a jacket or even a miniature helmet.

If you have attended a Grand Prix, you have surely noticed that the products sold at the stands within the racetracks they are not exactly something that you can buy with a thousand pesos. For the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix, we find that a Lewis Hamilton jacket was eight thousand pesos, eight thousand pesos!

In 2022 Lewis Hamilton’s jackets ranged from five thousand to eight thousand pesos

If you wanted to buy a cap, at least you had to shell out 1,200 pesos for the simplest model, which was not exactly a Checo Pérez cap or a Red Bull cap, let alone special models, an edition designed for Mexico , which were at three thousand pesos. How is it that a cap can cost so much money?

Why are Formula 1 products so expensive at a Grand Prix?

Indeed, being a fan of Formula 1 is quite expensive and if a hat costs you three thousand pesos, a jacket is even more expensive. But what makes the products so expensive?

We spoke with a manager of a brand that since 2023 became a sponsor of the Checo Pérez and Red Bull caps and he told us that the products enter a kind of sales filter that makes things more expensive.

The brand that produces the shirts, caps or even helmets, sells a certain quantity or lots of its products in other stores, and this makes the product go up in price, of course, the new seller wants to make a profit.

In turn, this vendor supplies products to the stands or shops that are placed in the Grand Prix, who sell their products at a final price, which is what all meat and blood fans find ourselves with.

Checo’s caps were sold for two thousand pesos in 2022/ Photo: Sopitas.com

How do I not buy so expensive Formula 1 products?

If you want to save some pesos, The recommendation that this manager gives us is to go to the stores of origin, in which you will find better prices. Both in the brand’s virtual store and in physical stores, a cap from the new Red Bull collection costs almost 900 pesos. or 44 dollars in the Formula 1 virtual storealthough You must consider the extra percentage for shipping costs.

“A cap of such a price costs you about three thousand pesos inside the racetrack and as a producer sometimes you only take mother’s minds with you ”, shared us.

This cap from the new Red Bull collection does not exceed a thousand pesos. How much will it cost at the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix?

Who else is already like this? / Sopitas.com

The law of supply and demand causes products to rise even more in price

In 2021 McLaren showed off a pretty cool cap design for Lando Norris that was highly requested and consumed. The price of the cap in the store of origin was 999 pesosand at the racetrack You would find it at two thousand 500 pesos and then up to five thousand.

Sopitas.com

Lando Norris’s cap was sold for up to five thousand pesos in 2021 / Capture

this same model sold at the 2022 Grand Prix and despite being a past model, the price did not drop, so it was sold again in three thousand pesos.

If a product is running out within the racetrack, the price goes up on the same weekendand this is the reason why Lando Norris’s cap doubled in the 2021 Grand Prix and it is the same reason why a Lewis Hamilton jacket sold for eight thousand pesos, and that is, in effect, We only found it in one of the autodrome stores, so it was close to exhaustion.

Old models do not lose their value in Formula 1. A Red Bull waterproof jacket from the 2022 season costs almost three thousand pesos in the Formula 1 virtual store. that is, like the Lando Norris cap example, the price does not drop from its original rate, it only goes up, and the thing is that the origin brand no longer sells this product, because it no longer sponsors Red Bull, therefore it is a product on the verge of exhaustion and therefore a demanded product.

Red Bull’s 2022 jacket did not lose value in 2023 / Capture

Now, this does not mean that you should not buy things inside the racetrack, but that this It is just a recommendation just in case you want to take care of the health of your wallet a littlewell buying products inside the racetrack is part of the experience of living and feeling a Grand Prix, with everything and the glamor that this entails, and that is part of the added value for which the products within a racetrack are more expensive.

It may interest you