Why can’t I stop eating chocolate or fried potatoes? That’s how food stimulates and conditions the brain

There are foods that stimulate the release of dopamine and cause euphoria just like drugs, according to neurologists. The happiness that eating foods high in grease and sugar produces is connected with the brain and this causes, for example, that it is more difficult to stop eating chocolate.

Regardless of the dish you have, few people leave some fried patatas at the table, or avoid a chicken between hours simply for the taste of tasting something sweet.

According to researchers, the foods that make us lose our heads are those that contain a higher dose of refined and fatty carbohydrates, because they immediately start a feeling of retribution in our brain, just like the review Men’s Health.

Why can’t I stop eating chocolate or fried potatoes?

The danger of eating foods such as fried potatoes and chocolate is the risk of not being able to stop wanting to eat this type of product that harms health when it becomes part of the usual diet.

The food that contains manages to absorb a large amount of oil. And if they are cut very thin, how the popes get soaked even more. According to the investigation of the magazine ‘PNAS’ “we generate a greater feeling of well-being”.

By itself it was little, according to the investigation, this substance causes the need to ingest fats, which is also related to the pleasure. Salt also influences because it is a flavor enhancer and stimulates the taste buds.

Un studio directed by Miguel ValdeolmillosDoctor of Medicine and researcher at the Instituto de Neurociencia del CSIC-UMH, decided that this food was more stimulating for the brain than sex.

“When we eat chocolate, a compound called anandamide is released in small amounts, a source of cannabinoids that gives us a relaxing sensation”, he says.

Fried porridge is among the foods that provide more calories to the body. Y is familiar with dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked, mainly with the placer.

“The observed effects are adaptive and, as in an addiction, there is a continuous use and an increasing exposure, damage and dysfunctions will be produced”, warn experts in metabolism in their research published in the scientific journal Cell Metabolism.

