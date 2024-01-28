Why can’t instruments be used in the Benidorm Fest 2024 performances?

Benidorm Fest is celebrated on the Mediterranean coast and savored in Sweden. This musical event has already become the pre-selection by norm and almost tradition of Spain for Eurovision, festival that this year will host the Swedish Malm Arena and in which the winner of the RTVE contest will show off their song. There are no limits to surprising the Old Continent when it comes to pentagrams, but there are limits to carrying out the performance. In fact, unlike last year, Instruments may not be used in performances.

This is how they collect it bases of the Benidorm Fest for the 2024 edition. In the interpretation they will sing live and without instruments, and without effects that distort or improve the voice, with the accompaniment of the recording of the instrumental base of the songwhich must be provided to RTVE, the document reads.

Along with this limitation, two others. Regarding the choirs, it is established that they can be live or prerecordedunderstanding that in the case of the seconds They cannot include the voice of the main singer, who performs on stage. And, finally, it is specified that during the rehearsals and the live broadcast of the Benidorm Fest Galas, only the RTVE technical staff will have access to control the sound of the performances, The handling of media by the technical personnel accompanying each artist is strictly prohibited.

What is the reason?

To look for a why you have to look north. Specifically, to Sweden; and in general, to the European festival. The reason is simple: Live instrumental performances are not accepted at Eurovision. This measure, adopted in 1999, was intended to establish a supposed equality between all participantswhich, from then on, should and must act under the same conditions.

The aforementioned official document of the festival refers to this, collected on its website by RTVE. The limitations to the live performance of Eurovision in terms of voices must be taken into account. on stagebackstage and instruments, it is said of the three points mentioned above, rules that must be complied with in any case. To Sweden without instruments in the suitcase.

