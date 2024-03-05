Why did El Canto del Loco separate and what became of its components?

El Canto del Loco was born in 1994 and for many years it was the soundtrack of a generation that shouted songs like Zapatillas, La madre de José, Besos or Volver a vivir.. Five studio albums between 2000 and 2008 left an indelible legacy and a career full of successes and awards, from Ondas, Los 40 Principales or the MTV Europe Music Award. With the influence of groups like Radio Futura or Los Ronaldos, They managed to become one of the groups with the most followers of the time and sold more than a million copies, But in 2010 everything was cut short when they announced their separation.

It had to happen, because at that moment The illusion that made us do everything we did was over. And suddenly everyone agreed that it had to stopDani Martín confessed in an intimate interview on his YouTube channel years ago. You decide to take some time with your partner, and in that time one of the two, or both, He meets another person and falls in love with that new project.he continued, making a beautiful comparison to detail the reasons that led to the end of the band.

In reality we were separating since we started at the beginning, in the end we were three people: Chema Ruiz, David Otero and me. And with a multitude of situations, stories and things that seemed to undermine us so that we separated, Dani confesses. For him, one of the hardest blows was the loss of her sister, but the way tours and events were managed also had a great influence. To me personally the death of my sister, the people who managed our tours, ugly things that have already been said and that everyone knowshaving spent nine years together making songs in a van. All this makes you lose hope. So we look for a way to find the illusion again.

Dani Martín then assured that it was the right decision because you have to know how to put an end to certain things in life: We didn’t have a structure. We would have ended up making something so bright and beautiful, something exhausting, suffocating and agonizing.. By the end, the vocalist had an idea since the three remaining members of the group had planned to start their solo career: the three of them would release the album on the same day, the three would start at the Palacio de los Deportes and then start the three They went their separate ways to meet at the end of the tour and end up together again at the Palace. That was the idea, but I found out that my cousin (David Otero) already has his album release date. My idea had not gone down well or had not been liked and we each wanted to go our own way.

The former manager of El Canto del Loco blamed the separation on a woman

Since 2010, there have been many comments and rumors that have been published about the separation of the legendary band, but one of the most talked about was the one made by Tibu, former manager of El Canto del Loco. It should be remembered that he was denounced by Dani Martín for misappropriation for keeping the benefits of the tour they did in 2008 and which amounted to 220,000 euros. He was sentenced to prison and during his stay behind bars he wrote a book in which, among other things, he gave the reasons for the end of the group.

There was a substantial change in Dani’s behavior after starting his relationship with Patricia Conde.. It’s my personal opinion, but she was a bit like Yoko Ono from El Canto del Loco. Everything is supposed and presumed, but there is a radical change in attitude from Dani and the rest of the group members when Patricia appears. So it gives you something to think about, public.

What happened to the components of El Canto del Loco?

The two founders were Dani Martín and Ivn Ganchegui, who met at the Cristina Rota drama school. The day before their first concert, David Otero, Dani’s cousin and replacement for the guitarist who resigned due to lack of time, would join. Shortly after, Chema Ruiz and Jandro Velázquez entered. But what happened to them? The truth is that they fell apart until only three remained.

The first to leave was Ivn Ganchegui in 2003. Now he is still linked to the music industry doing events, marketing and communication work.. Later, in 2008, it would be drummer Jandro Velázquez who left the group with a clear objective: I wanted to start a family and focus on my personal projects.. He left music and became an entrepreneur opening two daycare centers in a town near Palma de Mallorca.

In the last days only Chema Ruiz, David Otero and Dani Martín. The first of them continued to be linked to music with the group Belgrado and later with Salvador Txico. His latest project has been Trtegalpe, with which he released the song Gold, silver and honey. For his part, David Otero began his solo career in 2010 as El Pescao and that same year he released the album Nada lgico, which became a bestseller. Since then she has released four more albums and has toured stages in Spain and Latin America.

Finally we have to talk about Dani Martín, who has released six studio albums that have always managed to sneak into the best-seller lists. The last of them has been No, no Volver, released on November 12, 2021 with versions of songs that she already sang as vocalist of El Canto del Loco. The musician has won the Ondas award for best artist of the year, has been nominated for the Latin Grammys and has won several of Los 40 Principales.