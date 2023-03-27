Why do debit cards have a withdrawal limit at the ATM?

A Debit It is a tool that is owned to make payments for products and goods in multiple branches; Among its benefits is the cash withdrawal in ATMsHowever, certain banking institutions have a maximum daily amount.

But let’s remember that the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) warned that cash withdrawals from ATMs are not always safe, in addition that commissions are charged for exceeding the number of cash withdrawals.

How many times can a debit card be used a day?

Regarding purchases, the debit card can be used as many times as you want as long as the balance does not run out. Regarding the maximum number of times that cash withdrawals can be made per day, it will depend on the segmentation of the bank, but in general they are four times, when exceeding these, a commission will have to be paid.

What is the maximum that can be withdrawn without a debit card?

The maximum that is withdrawn without a card will depend on the bank.



In the case of the BBVA card, the maximum amount that you can have when making a withdrawal without a card is 9,300 pesos, HSBC: 15,000 pesos, Santander: 11,000 pesos and Banorte: 5,000 pesos.

What commission do debit cards charge?

These types of cards generally do not charge as many commissions as credit cards, such as late payments, but a debit card can charge others such as:

Checks drawn: from 15 pesos onwards.

Bad check: 900 pesos, approximately.

Balance inquiry at ATMs abroad: 1.5 dollars, approximately.

Account statement printing: from 30 pesos.

Debit card replacement due to theft or loss: between 100 and 200 pesos.

Withdrawals at ATMs of other banks: it depends on the bank where you withdraw.

Withdrawals at ATMs abroad: 3.5 dollars, approximately.

Minimum monthly average balance: between 1,000 and 4,000 pesos

Interbank transfers (same day or scheduled): from 3.50 pesos

One way to withdraw money is with withdrawals in Oxxo without a card debit card, for this you only need to tell the cashier the reference number of the transfer, present an official photo ID and once the cashier validates the information you will be able to receive your money.

It may interest you: How to withdraw cash from Banco Bienestar ATMs without a card?

How many times can you withdraw money from an ATM in a day?

So that commissions are not charged, they can be up to four times.



Although many people tend to think that they can only get money from a ATM once and wait 24 hours to be able to use the ATMs again, the reality is that there are usually no limits in terms of times of use of these banking facilities.

What you should consider is that after the fourth withdrawal a commission will be chargedwhich varies from each bank, in addition, the limit of money that can be withdrawn per day must be pending.

BanBajío: 5 thousand pesos

Santander: 5 thousand pesos

BBVA: 9 thousand 300 pesos

HSBC: 9 thousand 500 pesos

Bansefi: 9 thousand 600 pesos

Banorte: 9 thousand pesos

Banamex: 9 thousand pesos

Scotiabank: 9 thousand 600 pesos

Inbursa: 50 thousand pesos

BanCoppel: 8 thousand 800 pesos

Azteca Bank: 9 thousand pesos

Multiva: 9 thousand 600 pesos

However, among the operations that you can carry out at ATMs with a debit card are: withdrawal of cash; balance inquiry between your checking, savings and credit accounts; some service payments, purchase of services (mobile phone, radio-locators, among others).

“Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!”