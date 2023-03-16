Why do horses need to wear horseshoes?

Horses were domesticated by humans thousands of years ago, being used for transportation and in agricultural practices to this day. Every 4 to 6 weeks, the potent animals have to undergo a horseshoe change, an important requirement for them to be able to continue working without problems. You may have wondered why the accessory is needed and if animals are hurt by using it, right?

Well, the horses tamed by humans — whose scientific name is Equus — are genetically selected to perform at their best, and this species needs horseshoes because they have delicate paws, needing extra protection to avoid injury. This is because a horse’s hoof can end up wearing out too much, becoming sensitive and leaving the horse lame.

How is a horse’s hoof

The outer part of the hoof, which we call the wall, is made of a horn-like material called keratin epithelium. It grows continuously, and needs to be trimmed in the same way as human fingernails. In addition to protecting this part of the hull from wear and tear, the horseshoe helps keep the horse’s leg in the proper shape for locomotion.

The hull can be worn excessively by rough or rough terrain, such as one containing sand and rocks, until the inner hull is exposed. The pain caused by locomotion in these conditions can end up preventing the horse from walking. In other eras of humanity, this type of condition would have prevented animals from being used on the battlefield or at harvest time, which led humans to the invention of the horseshoe.

It is estimated that the horseshoe has emerged since the domestication of horses, about 6,000 years ago. Despite the name, the first hoof fittings were made of leather or plant-based, with actual metal horseshoes appearing around 500 AD, becoming popular and becoming a widely used item for the next 500 years. Currently, the most common ones are made of steel or aluminum, but there are resin, plastic and rubber versions, which can also be nailed or glued to the hull.

Not all horses, however, need horseshoes. The need for this use depends on the type of activity carried out by the animal, such as the terrain it will frequent, the purpose of riding and its frequency, for example. Horses mounted on rocky or concrete terrain will be seen wearing horseshoes more often, but even horses not used for riding may need them due to the terrain, or even therapeutic horseshoes to help with foot problems.

Horses that are lightly ridden or are only on loose or generally rough ground may be shoeless, requiring only regular visits by the farrier to trim the cases. Wild animals such as mustangs (or wild horses) do not need to be shod in rough terrain because they have stronger hooves, as they have not been genetically selected by humans. Even so, overdoing it can still wear them out too much and leave them lame, often costing the horse its life.

Does the horseshoe hurt?

Finally, horses are guaranteed to feel no pain when being shoed, as there are no blood vessels or nerves in the hoof wall. Attaching the horseshoe, when done correctly, does not cause discomfort, but the wrong procedure can indeed end up hurting the animal. Wrong horseshoe size or improper shape, as well as wrong placement of nails or pressure in improper places can cause pain. Cutting the hoof poorly can also lead to discomfort or a limp, with or without horseshoes.

Source: LiveScience