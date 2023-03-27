Why do the Mexican fans boo Guillermo Ochoa?

The Mexican team they faced their counterpart from Jamaica in a match corresponding to the group stage of the Nations League. In a game that was complicated at the moment for the Tricolor, the final score was a 2-2 draw on the rainy afternoon at the Azteca Stadium.
One of the events that drew the most attention was the booing of the national goalkeeper by the Mexican fans. Guillermo Ochoa.
After the great goal from the Jamaican Bobby Reid, the public did not hold anything back and threw everything against the Salernitana goalkeeper. The booing and whistling went on until the end of the game, because the goalkeeper was ahead and left the frame open for Jamaica to go ahead on the scoreboard. In the same way, every time he touched the ball, the public chanted the name of Acevedo.
Likewise, Paco Memo has been severely criticized by the media, since the goalkeeper in an interview revealed that he wants to continue working and prepare for the next World Cup, a situation that has not gone down well with the vast majority of journalists. who report that they should give opportunity to young people who want to defend the three suits of the Tricolor.
For now, it is expected that he will continue to be the starting goalkeeper for Diego Cocca and the high command of the Mexican team for the next matches of the Aztec team.