Why does the Samsung Book KH2BR sell so much?

With the popularization of work via home office in recent years, the notebook market gained new impetus. Even with the diversity of models available, there are some that stand out, attracting greater public attention. Therefore, let’s explain what is special about the Samsung Book KH2BR, since it is one of the best-selling notebooks in Brazil.

We reviewed the Samsung Book KH2BR mid-last year. The device caught our attention, both for good features and for other not so cool ones. Now, let’s reevaluate its configuration, highlighting its features and flaws, to try to point out the reasons why these notebooks are so successful.

🛒 Find the best products in incredible promotions at Canaltech Offers

Pros of the Samsung Book KH2BR

design and connectivity

The Samsung Book KH2BR stands out for being relatively thin and having straight lines. It presents a clean, discreet and very elegant look, being available in two colors: white and lead. Its lid has a gap that allows opening with just one hand. The weight of the equipment is on average for intermediate notebooks, with its 1.8 kg.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Book KH2BR offers the most popular connections, and manages to be versatile.

It has two USB-A inputs, one 2.0 and one 3.1, a USB-C input compatible with video passthrough, an HDMI output, an RJ45 network connector and a microSD card reader. There is also a hybrid input for headphones and microphone, in addition to the security lock and the power input. As for wireless connections, the notebook has Bluetooth 5.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The issue of connectivity is very important for some users, who want to make sure that they can start using their devices connected to the notebook right out of the box. For some consumers, even though it is easy to find USB dongles for expanding connectivity, there is always a doubt regarding the compatibility and quality of these separately purchased accessories.

In this sense, the Samsung Book KH2BR offers a good range of connections, facilitating its immediate use after being turned on for the first time.

configuration and performance

The Samsung Book KH2BR is equipped with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8 GB of RAM and has a 256 GB NVMe SSD. It is a common configuration for an intermediate notebook found in Brazil from 2022 onwards.

The highlight is the overall performance that this machine delivers, as Samsung has chosen to release all the processing power of the chip used in its assembly.

The model is suitable for day-to-day activities and running office applications. The extra processing power gives the Samsung Book KH2BR the ability to run heavier software, such as those aimed at editing videos and images. However, the ideal is that it is only used for simple projects, when performing heavier tasks. Even because the equipment does not have an advanced cooling system.

The Samsung Book KH2BR has an integrated graphics card, which comes from the Intel chip. Therefore, it is not a gaming equipment. The Iris Xe integrated graphics only allow the execution of very simple games, and running with low graphic quality. Having a stick of RAM in single channel doesn’t help the performance of the integrated video card either, but the difference wouldn’t be significant anyway.

Upgrade made easy

One characteristic that limits notebooks a lot is the issue of expandability. Most of the time, the default configurations of the machines are already limited by offering little RAM and little storage. This problem gets worse when the notebook is not upgradeable.

In the case of the Samsung Book KH2BR, it has the “easy upgrade” feature, common to the entire Samsung Book line.

Therefore, the model has slots for expanding RAM memory and installing an extra SSD at the bottom. The notebook can reach a total of 32 GB of RAM, an excellent amount of memory for users who need to keep many applications open at the same time, or multiple instances of browsers with many tabs open.

As the notebook can receive one more SSD, it becomes a suitable option for users who need to store a large amount of files and do not want to invest in cloud storage. Therefore, the internal space that comes by default can be used exclusively for the operating system and programs.

Usability

The devices in the Samsung Book line have a suite of applications that are part of the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. It may not be a plus point for some users, but Galaxy smartphone owners will be able to take advantage of these apps, which help with integration with their mobile devices.

Battery

Even offering a good performance, the Samsung Book KH2BR has a good battery life. The autonomy of the equipment does not stand out compared to models with Core i3 processors of the same generation, but, considering the extra processing power in the model, we can say that it does well in terms of energy consumption.

It is worth remembering that the ideal is that the notebook is used with the power scheme in “balanced” mode. If you are focusing on lighter activities, such as surfing the internet or typing texts, you can still opt for the energy scheme in the “better energy efficiency” mode. This helps preserve battery charge and lifespan.

Negative points of the Samsung Book KH2BR

Construction

The Samsung Book KH2BR has an entirely plastic body, which is not the most rigid. The device’s chassis can bend if forced by hand, which may put some users in a state of “warning” about its construction.

Therefore, it is better not to leave the equipment on top of places of possible accidents, such as beds or chairs, nor rest objects on its cover.

Bodies

The Samsung Book KH2BR screen is its most obvious negative point. The device’s screen has a TN-type panel, which, especially in notebooks, has very low quality. The TN panel is known for having washed out colors, low brightness and low contrast. In addition, there is still the bad viewing angle, which makes the colors become even more distorted depending on the position the user is in relation to the screen.

That said, we point out that the Samsung Book KH2BR is not a suitable notebook for users who intend to focus on watching movies and series, unless they really don’t care about good image quality.

In addition, the screen is spacious, with its 15.6 inches, and also has an average sharpness, due to its Full HD resolution.

sound and webcam

In general, notebooks do not have good quality sound. The physical limitations of this type of device do not allow them to be equipped with powerful and refined speakers, except under rare exceptions.

On the Samsung Book KH2BR the sound quality is average for an intermediate notebook, but the volume is a little low. It’s worth investing in a headset or a pair of speakers.

The webcam, on the other hand, has very low quality, functioning as a mere stop-gap in everyday work meetings. If you need to conduct more elaborate videoconferencing, consider purchasing a separate webcam.

Neutral points of the Samsung Book KH2BR

keyboard and touchpad

In my review of the Samsung Book KH2BR, I mentioned the keyboard as a negative point, but I understand that this could be a personal issue. I didn’t like the fact that the keys are very low profile. In addition, some characters were repositioned in a way that makes typing difficult, such as the “question” that ended up together with “w” on the same key, for example.

There is still a negative point that can be considered by most users, such as the lack of backlighting. Fortunately, the keyboard has a number pad and ABNT2 layout.

The touchpad is spacious, has good precision and is compatible with shortcut commands, despite not having physical buttons.

The Samsung Book KH2BR will last a few years in your hand

As we can see, the Samsung Book KH2BR is far from being a perfect mid-range notebook. The model has several problems common to other models of the same category sold in the domestic market, such as the TN screen, malleable plastic construction and a very weak webcam.

However, Samsung Book KH2BR has very important positive points such as good performance, good battery life, elegant design and wide connectivity.

In addition, its biggest asset is the easy upgrade feature, which allows the user to expand the RAM memory and storage in a simple way, and without interfering with the equipment warranty.

Considering that most people buy a notebook to use the product for a long time, a model with an easy upgrade makes a lot of sense, especially for Brazilian users. And this possibility of being able to expand the notebook’s RAM memory greatly improves its ability to multitask.

Currently, the Samsung Book KH2BR can be found from R$ 2,970. According to Zoom’s price history, the lowest value that the notebook reached in the last three months was R$ 2,743, on March 15th.

🛒 Compre o Samsung Book KH2BR no Magalu

🛒 Compre o Samsung Book KH2BR no Zoom

🛒 Buy the Samsung Book KH2BR on Amazon