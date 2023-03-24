Why donations of 180 million euros have not been paid out in the flood area

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

Freitag, 24.03.2023, 20:38

After the flood disaster in 2021, the Germans donated millions to those affected. To date, around 180 million euros in donations have not been paid out. Because the aid organizations know: Almost two years after the flood, the work on the Ahr and Erft is far from over.

More than 655 million euros the Germans donated to those affected after the flood disaster in 2021. Almost two years later, the villages in the flooded areas are still huge construction sites, it’s heavy there storm still within reach today.

446 million euros went directly to aid organizations such as “Aktion Deutschland Hilft” (Malteser, ASB) or the “Action Alliance for Disaster Relief” (Caritas, Diakonie). Big donation galas were shown on television. But at the end of 2022 there were still 186.2 million euros in the accounts of the aid organizations. How can that be?

“No organization withholds donations”

“We knew from the start that it wouldn’t be done in two years,” says Dr. Jürgen Clemens, who takes care of the flood relief at “Aktion Deutschland Hilft”. Because after the acute emergency aid, money is now needed for psychological care or the reconstruction of houses destroyed by the flood. “We want to help people three to four years after the flood if they don’t have any reports for funding applications beforehand,” said Clemens in an interview with FOCUS online Earth. Anyone who comes then should also receive money from the donation pot and not go away empty-handed.

“No organization withholds donations,” confirms Dominique Mann from the “Action Alliance for Disaster Relief”. All aid funds have already been earmarked. “250 million euros will not be enough to meet all needs,” confirms Clemens.

Long-term projects – and complicated applications

After the payment of the household help of 5,000 euros per person, it is now about long-term projects, such as grants for the reconstruction of residential buildings. This is where the federal government’s reconstruction aid comes into play. 80 percent of the structural damage – in cases of hardship up to 100 percent – is reimbursed by the development banks in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia. But not everyone can shoulder their own share of 20 percent for the damage to the building.

In order to determine the need for help, those affected must have submitted at least one application for reconstruction aid to the development bank and for compensation to the insurance companies. The aid could then run in parallel, even if the money from the state and insurance companies has not yet been paid out.

“If you need money, you get it”

But there is still a lack of experts, those affected cannot provide evidence of all the documents. The action alliance is therefore assuming a spending period of between three and five years, “Aktion Deutschland Hilft” currently expects aid to be paid out by the end of 2025. The payment plans are based on the experience of the organizations, such as after the Elbe flood in 2002 and years later aid funds were needed.