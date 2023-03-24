Why donations of 180 million euros have not been paid out in the flood area

Reconstruction in the Ahr Valley: why 180 million euros in donations have not been paid out in the flooded area
Freitag, 24.03.2023, 20:38
After the flood disaster in 2021, the Germans donated millions to those affected. To date, around 180 million euros in donations have not been paid out. Because the aid organizations know: Almost two years after the flood, the work on the Ahr and Erft is far from over.
More than 655 million euros the Germans donated to those affected after the flood disaster in 2021. Almost two years later, the villages in the flooded areas are still huge construction sites, it’s heavy there storm still within reach today.
446 million euros went directly to aid organizations such as “Aktion Deutschland Hilft” (Malteser, ASB) or the “Action Alliance for Disaster Relief” (Caritas, Diakonie). Big donation galas were shown on television. But at the end of 2022 there were still 186.2 million euros in the accounts of the aid organizations. How can that be?
“No organization withholds donations”
“We knew from the start that it wouldn’t be done in two years,” says Dr. Jürgen Clemens, who takes care of the flood relief at “Aktion Deutschland Hilft”. Because after the acute emergency aid, money is now needed for psychological care or the reconstruction of houses destroyed by the flood. “We want to help people three to four years after the flood if they don’t have any reports for funding applications beforehand,” said Clemens in an interview with FOCUS online Earth. Anyone who comes then should also receive money from the donation pot and not go away empty-handed.
“No organization withholds donations,” confirms Dominique Mann from the “Action Alliance for Disaster Relief”. All aid funds have already been earmarked. “250 million euros will not be enough to meet all needs,” confirms Clemens.
Long-term projects – and complicated applications
After the payment of the household help of 5,000 euros per person, it is now about long-term projects, such as grants for the reconstruction of residential buildings. This is where the federal government’s reconstruction aid comes into play. 80 percent of the structural damage – in cases of hardship up to 100 percent – is reimbursed by the development banks in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia. But not everyone can shoulder their own share of 20 percent for the damage to the building.
In order to determine the need for help, those affected must have submitted at least one application for reconstruction aid to the development bank and for compensation to the insurance companies. The aid could then run in parallel, even if the money from the state and insurance companies has not yet been paid out.
“If you need money, you get it”
But there is still a lack of experts, those affected cannot provide evidence of all the documents. The action alliance is therefore assuming a spending period of between three and five years, “Aktion Deutschland Hilft” currently expects aid to be paid out by the end of 2025. The payment plans are based on the experience of the organizations, such as after the Elbe flood in 2002 and years later aid funds were needed.
“It’s always a case-by-case analysis,” explains Wolfgang Heidinger, who is responsible for Malteser flood relief in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia. “We don’t just support the poorest of the poor.” Those affected, who still have ten thousand euros in reserves for old-age provision in their accounts, were threatened by the flood in their existence. These assets are then not taken into account in individual cases.
The large aid alliances expressly emphasize that anyone can submit an application. “Anyone who comes to us as a flood-affected person and needs money will get it,” says Mann from the Action Alliance. Wolfgang Heidinger from the Malteser also emphasizes: “It’s not just about the money. Every conversation is also psychosocial support.” Those affected are very happy that the aid organizations are taking the time to provide advice.
Whether poor or rich: Everyone can receive help
Critics accuse the federal government of still not classifying disaster relief as non-profit. The donations, according to the accusation, could therefore not be paid out at all. The fact is that in both federal states, decrees were passed shortly after the flood, which expressly allow support through donations from third parties to those affected by the flood. Only companies are exempt from donations. For payments over 5000 euros, the organizations must prove economic need.
When asked by FOCUS online Earth, the finance ministries of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia confirmed that private assets have no influence on need and tax privileges. “The economic need for help depends solely on the damage that has occurred,” says Rhineland-Palatinate, for example. Declaring disaster relief as non-profit in the federal tax code would merely eliminate the need to issue new ordinances after each natural disaster.
Great fear of shitstorms
But why is so little known about where the aid from the local charitable organizations arrives? People familiar with the matter report to FOCUS online Earth that those affected by the flood are no longer actively asked to report to the press. Debates about envy and shitstorms on social networks about why they were helped in particular should be spared those affected. It is in the interest of the aid organizations to protect people.
Dominique Mann can only laugh in desperation when asked why many people in Germany are not aware that the donations will also be used in the long term for reconstruction and trauma therapy. At every press conference, on all media channels and on site, this was discussed by the member organizations. “Perhaps,” says Mann, “we should have pointed this out and explained it even more.”
