Why Franquin’s “Black Ideas” is (arguably) the best comic strip of all time

Not having read “Black Ideas” in his adolescence is a chance. First, because it allows you to still have the prospect of discovering this absolute marvel in adulthood. Then, because this series of atrocious gags, drawn in smoky ink like a nightmare, has imprinted its horrors on all the young brains who have discovered them since their creation in 1977. And believe in the author of these lines: the trauma is lasting.
It is based on a few images that are literally impossible to forget: the condemned man with a shaved head who is sent to the labyrinth planet; the onlooker who, on a beach, feeds the gulls and ends up devoured by them; the guy who dies” hanged and drowned in a car accident ” (Yes it’s possible) ; the bowler-hatted guillotineer who is guillotined; the horse that guns down its wounded jockey; the giant cog that squeaks and crushes the faces of medieval soldiers…
Everything, absolutely everything is hilarious, horrifying, cult in “Black Ideas”: the visual finds, the texts, the drawing… Everything leaves you speechless. The creator of Gaston Lagaffe mixes Gustave Doré, Roland Topor or George Grosz, but his
This article is for subscribers only. To read more, take advantage of our non-binding offers!
OR
Google Exclusive:
6.99€/month
By choosing this promotional subscription path, you accept the deposit of an analysis cookie by Google.