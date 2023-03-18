Why Franquin’s “Black Ideas” is (arguably) the best comic strip of all time

Not having read “Black Ideas” in his adolescence is a chance. First, because it allows you to still have the prospect of discovering this absolute marvel in adulthood. Then, because this series of atrocious gags, drawn in smoky ink like a nightmare, has imprinted its horrors on all the young brains who have discovered them since their creation in 1977. And believe in the author of these lines: the trauma is lasting.

It is based on a few images that are literally impossible to forget: the condemned man with a shaved head who is sent to the labyrinth planet; the onlooker who, on a beach, feeds the gulls and ends up devoured by them; the guy who dies” hanged and drowned in a car accident ” (Yes it’s possible) ; the bowler-hatted guillotineer who is guillotined; the horse that guns down its wounded jockey; the giant cog that squeaks and crushes the faces of medieval soldiers…

Everything, absolutely everything is hilarious, horrifying, cult in “Black Ideas”: the visual finds, the texts, the drawing… Everything leaves you speechless. The creator of Gaston Lagaffe mixes Gustave Doré, Roland Topor or George Grosz, but his